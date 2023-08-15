Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KRE: The Fed Wants Large Banks To Consume Smaller Ones

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.55K Followers

Summary

  • Regional bank stocks have experienced a recovery but have recently dipped, raising concerns about another wave of losses.
  • Off-balance sheet losses and unrealized losses on loans and securities are causing significant strain on regional banks' equity.
  • Negative trends in net interest margins, deposit rates, and credit growth are impacting regional banks' performance and outlook.
  • Should inflation rebound with the energy market, the Federal Reserve cannot supply any meaningful stimulus to struggling small banks.
  • Manufacturing data, consumer surveys, and lending trends suggest that most households, companies, and banks are acting as if the US is in a recession.
big fish eat small fish

Manuel-F-O/iStock via Getty Images

The regional bank crisis earlier this year spiked a wave of concern across financial markets. Regional banks lost around 20% of their value this year, as indicated by the regional bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE). The crisis was triggered by an

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.55K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.