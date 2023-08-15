Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Energy Transfer's Operations Shine, But Risks For Unitholders Remain

Aug. 15, 2023 6:04 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET)9 Comments
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In the second quarter, Energy Transfer LP's operations outperformed, but EBITDA fell short of expectations.
  • Low commodity prices caused the miss, but price momentum has shifted positively in the third quarter as prices recovered.
  • We maintain our Buy rating and $15.25 price target.
Aerial View of a Texas Oil Refinery and Fuel Storage Tanks

Art Wager

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) posted an impressive operating performance in its second-quarter results. The company set throughput records in every segment but those related to crude oil. The table below shows the dramatic improvement over

Outperform!

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.75K Followers

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

robkrow profile picture
robkrow
Today, 6:48 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (652)
Good objective observations. Thanks.
S
Skipper 6 '71
Today, 6:41 PM
Premium
Comments (2.85K)
A balanced view. Highly appreciated. Long ET, but being super cautious. Like you. I would be much more comfortable with more deleversging.
T
Texasthump
Today, 6:32 PM
Premium
Comments (21)
Let’s take your concerns and explore them:

O leverage us too high. Yes it is higher then other mlps however it is at the target management stated they wanted to get to. As capital spend continues to be spent the assumption is that dcf will grow. As dcf grows even if debt remains flat the multiple will be reduced because the denominator will be increasing. ET could get to 4.0 times just by increasing dcf $1b. That is about $6b of capital invested or 2-3 years.

O they have $3-4b excess dcf per year. If they spend 2-3b on growth cap ex the excess could be used to reduce debt at $1b a year.

O the issue of the 44.5m units is not dilutive. They issued those units ( plus cash) to get an additional $900mm of dcf. That transaction is clearly accretive. Management said as much in their call.

I believe management is making a big mistake in not using excess cash to buy back preferred. For every $1 of preferred bought they save .10 in dividends and reduce debt by .50 cents by rating agency purposes. This team is smart. I just don’t understand the reasoning. Chasing BBB only helps if they plan on re issuing their debt. But it only helps by maybe .25 basis points. They are focusing on Pennies when they could be chasing quarters.
b
breaking even
Today, 6:41 PM
Premium
Comments (2.52K)
@Texasthump right on target. this is why et fell more than the ex date indicator. also management has a record of poor returns on their "immediately" accretive projections. I am very long et and am frustrated that the cowboys aren't at 4x or less based on generated cash flows. oh well guess I will sit back, collect distributions, and forget about the fanboys calling for 15 16 17 20 etc unit fantasy
W
Whathappens now
Today, 6:30 PM
Comments (406)
This seems to be a very common complaint about this company. Who benefits by this constant "expansion "
🤔🤔🤔
chi_tino profile picture
chi_tino
Today, 6:38 PM
Comments (720)
@Whathappens now Their incremental dollars of investment for the past decade have destroyed value, as they don't nearly cover the cost of capital. That's why, after "investing" the past $30 billion of capex, their cash flows have gone nowhere (with the exception of the one-time windfall from the Feb 2021 storm in TX). I sold my ET years ago and sleep a lot better after putting it back into the C and E preferreds, which have outperformed the equity under any timeframe.
b
breaking even
Today, 6:41 PM
Premium
Comments (2.52K)
@Whathappens now kw ego benefits
T
Texasthump
Today, 6:57 PM
Premium
Comments (21)
@chi_tino if you go back in time the dollars they invested increased their dcf substantially. What the issue is people believe their return on capital was not stellar. KW grew assets and cash flow using units and debt.

Now the question is how they use that dcf . Use it the right way and ET is a $25 unit price in three years. Use it the wrong way and they are $15.
