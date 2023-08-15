Tramino

Overview:

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is the 3rd largest automobile manufacturer in the world by revenue.

companiesmarketcap.com

Ford just reported its latest quarterly earnings and the results were mediocre.

Ford

Although revenue did increase nicely by 12% the other items were nothing to write home about with the EBIT margin and FCF (Free Cash Flow) both down from the previous quarter.

If we compare Ford's total return (including dividends) for the last 12 months, it has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by -14% to +7% a rather large 21% divergence.

Seeking Alpha

That indicates that generally speaking, it has not been a good year for Ford.

The question for investors at this point in time is, does Ford represent a reasonable potential investment return, including dividends, or should investors be on the lookout for better investment performance somewhere else?

In this article, we will look at Ford's prospects for the next year to try and determine the price direction out to 2024 as compared to the last year.

Ford Stock's Key Metrics

Let's look at Ford's financial metrics, comparing the latest TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) with the previous year. As might be expected, they are something of a mixed bag.

I use the financial metrics to discover what I consider to be positive investment numbers (yellow boxes) and compare them with any negative investment numbers (orange boxes).

Seeking Alpha and author

One quick look at the financial metrics table above comparing 2022 TTM to 2023 TTM shows that even though Ford increased Revenue (Line 2) by 15%, EPS (Line 10) decreased by 65%, EBITDA (Line 13) decreased by 23%, and FCF (Line 15) decreased by 17%. This could imply that Ford had operational problems with cost containment due to inflation and possibly logistical problems in the last 12 months.

Ford's price (Line 1) decreased by 18% over the last 12 months in spite of a large increase in Revenue (Line 2) of 15%. Gross Margin (Line 4) dropped marginally. This would indicate no improvement in operational efficiency from one year to the next but that might be offset by the large revenue increase.

The PE Ratio (Line 11) more than doubled going from 5.1x to 11.8x an increase of 132% in spite of the large increase in revenue of 15%. This implies that Ford is vastly overpriced compared to the previous year.

Net Debt (Line 12) increased by 10% but because the EBITDA decreased by 23% the Debt/EBITDA improved by 42%. Please note the negative debt values mean that Ford had a net cash balance in both years but more cash this year than last.

FCF (Free Cash Flow) on (Line 15) was down 17% year over year.

A big plus was raising the dividend (Line 17) by a very substantial 100% going from $.30 to $.60.

Although inventories were up that may be related to timing issues and the 15% increase in revenue.

So Ford had relatively negative results over the last 12 months compared to the previous 12 months and that is shown mostly in the doubling of the PE ratio despite a substantial increase in revenue.

What Do Analysts Think Of Ford?

Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts are modestly positive about Ford with 18 Buys and 8 Sells. Strong Buys at 6 is about the same as Strong Sells at 5. However, analysts combined rate Ford at 3.25 out of 5 which is a Hold rating.

Seeking Alpha and author

However, Ford's quant rating is a Buy and has been a Buy for most of the year.

Seeking Alpha

MarketWatch analysts also have a consistent "Hold" rating on Ford reinforcing the ratings from analysts.

MarketWatch

All in all, Ford appears to have mostly Hold ratings from analysts.

So based on the above ratings Ford seems to be a Hold.

How Does Ford's Price Compare To Other Companies In Its Market Sector?

A legitimate question when looking at any stock is to compare its performance with other stocks in the same market sector. If we look at Ford's performance over the last year and compare it to other stocks in the automotive sector, we can see Ford is down 14% in total return. Only Tesla, down 17% has done worse.

Seeking Alpha

This would imply the automotive sector has had a challenging year similar to Ford. This could imply Ford's recent problems are at least somewhat related to the sector in general.

Ford's Dividend and Share Buybacks

Ford eliminated its dividend in 2020 and recently restored it at the lower rate of $0.15 per quarter in November of 2022.

Note that Ford did provide a special dividend of $0.65 earlier this year.

Seeking Alpha

On a 3, 5, and 10-year basis, Ford's rate of dividend increases rate looks good.

Seeking Alpha

Ford's share buybacks over the last 10 years have been virtually zero going from 4.04 billion shares to 4.02 billion.

Seeking Alpha

Ford's dividend record is mixed and its share buyback record is non-existent.

Is Ford's Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Obviously, there are risks with a Ford investment. Besides the day-to-day competitive risks, there are inflation and recession risks. Other risks such as competing in the fast-growing EV (Electric Vehicle) market against strong competitors like Tesla are very challenging especially when you consider that traditional car companies like Ford must also maintain the production of their ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) cars and trucks.

And, of course, higher interest rates hurt businesses like Ford because so many of their buyers finance their purchases.

In spite of Ford's strong revenue metrics for the last year, decreasing sales in China also poses a risk as China struggles economically.

In addition, Ford has recently had some well-publicized problems with a large F-150 recall and pushing back its EV production estimates to 2024.

Ford's Price to Sales ratio is currently relatively neutral compared to the last 10 years so no apparent investment advantage to that metric.

Seeking Alpha

I feel Ford is at best a Hold based on the 5 following reasons:

1. Recessionary possibilities. 2. High interest rates affecting car financing. 3. China's economic slowdown. 4. Ford's Hold rating from analysts. 5. Relatively sluggish financial results from last quarter.

I'll be watching Ford's results for the next quarter or two to see if a rating change is in order.