Workiva: AI And The Future Of XBRL

Aug. 15, 2023 6:27 PM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)
Summary

  • Workiva and other XBRL providers have the opportunity to use AI to address issues and create efficiencies.
  • The SEC's upcoming ESG rules and other new mandates present opportunities for XBRL providers to assist public companies in complying with reporting requirements.
  • XBRL issues persist, with some companies missing important financial information in their filings, highlighting the need for improvements.

Creative visual of business big data and finance analysis on computer

Blue Planet Studio

Since my previous article, Workiva's stock price has been roughly flat which has aligned with my prior prediction. Today I would like to discuss some updates related to XBRL and artificial intelligence (AI).

Like many organizations, Workiva (

Investor with XBRL background looking to invest in tech and value stocks.

