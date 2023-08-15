Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
REC Silicon ASA (RNWEF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 5:30 PM ETREC Silicon ASA (RNWEF), RNWEY
REC Silicon ASA (OTCPK:RNWEF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt Levens - CEO

Jeong Yun - CFO

Kurt Levens

Good morning, and welcome to the second quarter of 2023 earnings release of REC Silicon. My name is Kurt Levens, and I'm the CEO. I would like to -- before we get going, I'd like to remind everybody that if you have questions, please feel free to feed them in, and we will answer the questions at the end of the presentation.

In the second quarter, our revenues were up 26% versus the previous quarter, primarily driven by increased silicon gas sales and some higher semi grade polysilicon prices due to mix effects. This also resulted in a positive EBITDA contribution from our semiconductor segment, again, driven by the volumes as well as seasonal lower energy cost.

The semiconductor market during Q2 appeared to be stabilizing. And even though it's at a lower level, there's still a lot of visibility in terms of the orders flow. PV Poly itself remains weak and is also, to some degree, stabilizing.

We signed loan agreements totaling $140 million during the quarter for the purposes of repayment of the bond and Moses Lake restart and Butte investments.

Looking forward, I think from highlight of this quarter is that we expect that the FBR offtake agreement will be completed within the next month. And we are continuing discussions with silicon anode material producers as well as potential channel partners. And our Moses Lake restart is on track. And currently, the target is November 1 for start-up.

Our revenues were $36.7 million, our EBITDA was negative $8.5 million, primarily impacted by the restart activities out of our Moses Lake activity and restart, as well as the positive EBITDA from our Semiconductor Materials segment.

