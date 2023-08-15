Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 5:33 PM ETCosan S.A. (CSAN)
Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ricardo Lewin - CFO, IR

Luis Guimaraes - CEO

Marcelo Martins - CSO

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Barra - Citi

Luiz Carvalho - UBS

Regis Cardoso - Credit Suisse

Isabella Simonato - Bank of America

Thiago Duarte - BTG Pactual

Lucas Ferreira - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for waiting. Welcome to Cosan's Earnings Release Presentation for the Second Quarter of 2023. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this presentation is being recorded and will be made available on the company's IR website at cosan.com.br where you'll find all of the resources related to this earnings release. You can also download our presentation in the chat function, including in English. [Operator Instructions]

Please remember that the information included in this presentation as well as in other that may be made during this call regarding Cosan's business outlook projections and operating and financial goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our Board as well as on the information that is currently available to us.

Any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks uncertainty and assumptions because they entail future events and therefore, depend on things that may or may not happen. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, market conditions and other operating factors may affect Cosan's future performance and lead to results that are significantly different from such forward-looking statements.

Today, we have Mr. Luis Henrique, Mr. Ricardo Lewin and Ms. Ana Luisa Purina with us. I will now turn it over to Mr. Ricardo Lewin.

Ricardo Lewin

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Cosan's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2023.

Before I begin my presentation, I would like to emphasize that we have been continuously

