Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 5:39 PM ETPT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GTOFF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (OTCPK:GTOFF) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 15, 2023 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Reggy Susanto - Head of Investor Relations

Sugito Walujo - President, Director and Group CEO

Jacky Lo - Group CFO

Tom Husted - COO

Hans Patuwo - President of Financial Technology Services

Catherine Sutjahyo - President of On-Demand Services

Melissa Juminto - President of E-commerce

Conference Call Participants

Ferry Wong - Citi

Ryan Winipta - CGS-CIMB

Pang Vittayaamnuaykoon - Goldman Sachs

Sachin Salgaonkar - Bank of America

Reggy Susanto

Hello, everyone. This is Reggy Susanto, Head of Investor Relations. Welcome to the PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Joining us today are Patrick Walujo, President, Director and Group CEO; and Jacky Lo, Group CFO. Also present are Tom Husted, our Chief Operating Officer; Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo, our President of On-Demand Services; Melissa Siska Juminto, President of E-commerce; Hans Patuwo, President of Financial Technology Services; and Kevin Widlansky, Head of GoTo Logistics.

Following management's prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. We would like to highlight that the information presented today has been prepared solely based on unaudited consolidated selected financial information for the 3 months ended June 30, 2023. We have also submitted and published our consolidated financial statements as of and for the 6 months ended June 30, 2023, that have been reviewed. The limited review was conducted to fulfill our internal standard operating procedures to improve the implementation of good corporate governance by the company.

As a reminder, today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements about the company's future business and financial performance as well as a discussion of certain non-Indonesian financial accounting standard measures as complements to the Indonesian financial accounting standards disclosures. Before

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.