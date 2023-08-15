Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 6:15 PM ETAgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Barrett Mooney - CEO

Nicole Fernandez-McGovern - EVP, Operations & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to AgEagle Aerial Systems 2023 Second Quarter Results Webcast. Presenting on today's webcast are AgEagle's Chairman and CEO, Barrett Mooney; and Nicole Fernandez-McGovern, the company's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations.

Before I turn the floor over to them, I remind you that during today's call, statements that are not historical facts, including any projections, statements regarding future events or future financial performance or statements of intent or belief, are forward-looking statements and are covered by the safe harbor disclaimers contained in the company's public filings with the SEC. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

At this time, I'd now like to introduce the company's Chairman and CEO, Barrett Mooney. Barrett?

Barrett Mooney

Thank you, Morgan, and good afternoon, everyone. It's a great pleasure to be hosting today's webcast and we thank you for joining us and for your support of AgEagle. Today, I'll be focusing my comments on two primary themes: the first is our progress on the integration of our business and operating units and the impact it's having on cost reduction and a relentless march towards positive cash flow; and second, our focus on product innovation and industry leadership and the role we expect these to play in our future financial performance.

Let's start by having Nicole take us through the Q2 results in detail, and then I'll continue with my remarks after that. Nicole, why don't you get us started?

Nicole Fernandez-McGovern

Thank you, Barrett, and good afternoon to all who have joined us for

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.