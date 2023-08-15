Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE:SACH) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Reed - ICR

John Villano - CEO and Interim CFO

Nick Marcello - VP, Finance and Operations

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Batory - Oppenheimer & Co.

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Matthew Erdner - Jones Trading

Chris Muller - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Sachem Capital Corp. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kevin Reed, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Kevin Reed

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Sachem Capital Corp.'s second quarter 2023 conference call. On the call from Sachem Capital today is Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, John Villano, CPA; as well as Vice President of Finance and Operations, Nick Marcello.

Yesterday, the company announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and its financial condition as of that date. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.sachemcapitalcorp.com. In addition, the company filed its quarter-end Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the company's website as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please visit our website.

As a reminder, remarks made on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today. We do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. For a more detailed discussion of the factors that may affect the company's results, please refer to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.