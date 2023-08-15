Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wheels Up Experience Avoids Bankruptcy At The Price Of Massive Dilution: Sell

Aug. 15, 2023 6:40 PM ETWheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)DAL2 Comments
Summary

  • Ailing private aviation services provider Wheels Up Experience avoids bankruptcy at the price of massive dilution for existing equity holders.
  • Strategic partners Delta Air Lines, Certares Management, and Knighthead Capital to provide an aggregate $500 million in new credit facilities.
  • On a fully-diluted basis, the proposed transaction has caused enterprise value to jump by more than 400% from Monday's close to approximately $1.5 billion despite ongoing deterioration in the business.
  • Even with the support from the company's new strategic partners, it will likely take some time for prevailing business trends to reverse.
  • Given deteriorating business trends, valuation concerns and the upcoming massive dilution for existing shareholders, investors should consider selling existing positions and moving on.
Nahaufnahme von Business-Jet-Flugzeug geparkt an der Außenseite und warten vip Personen. Luxustourismus und Business-Reise-Transport-Konzept. 3D-Rendering.

Pinkypills/iStock via Getty Images

On Wednesday, ailing private aviation services provider Wheels Up Experience Inc. or "Wheels Up" (NYSE:UP) managed to avoid a likely near-term bankruptcy filing by handing over 95% of the company's equity to new investors including strategic partner Delta Air

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.09K Followers
I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Comments (2)

100_long profile picture
100_long
Today, 6:58 PM
Comments (570)
same folks that where involved with hertz... could be dangerous to short
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Today, 7:05 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (43.77K)
@100_long

I haven't advised to short the shares but this is an entirely different situation as Hertz shareholders weren't diluted by 95%.
