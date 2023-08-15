Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla's Valuation Makes Little Sense Relative To Peers

Aug. 15, 2023 7:36 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY12 Comments
Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
640 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s recent Q2 financial report showed a 47% YoY increase in revenue, but the stock dropped by 10% on the announcement.
  • Tesla currently accounts for 16% of the electric vehicle market share and aims to increase its market share further.
  • The decline in Tesla's gross margin and increased competition pose risks to the company's profitability and stock price.

Electric car power charging, Charging technology, Clean energy filling technology.

sarawuth702

In this article, I would like to summarize the Q2 2023 results of the well-known automotive company Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). No investor could miss out on this year's rally fueled mainly by news about the

Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

uptick_rule_now profile picture
uptick_rule_now
Yesterday, 8:58 PM
Premium
Comments (5.19K)
Do true. Tsla stock price is artificially inflated by the many fake promises from fElon musk about things that will not happen as he claims. Tsla to zero where it belongs
U
User 28897925
Yesterday, 8:38 PM
Comments (1.92K)
What "peers?" The one making MegaPacks? Or, the one making robots? Or, is it the one making more EVs for a giant profit?
yanming_sv profile picture
yanming_sv
Yesterday, 8:35 PM
Comments (2.67K)
This "Value Expert" represent a group of people they can only see the P/E and the balance sheet.
And, they are those missed and will continue missing out the TESLA opportunity.
They can't understand why some people invest to TESLA 2010 - 2019.
Your investment return is based on your ability to understand the investment target. Simple as this !
yanming_sv profile picture
yanming_sv
Yesterday, 8:43 PM
Comments (2.67K)
@yanming_sv
This group is driving by looking the Back-Mirror.
S
Shepherdsknoll 8
Yesterday, 8:06 PM
Comments (444)
To value Tesla against any company that makes cars is nonsense. With the partial exception of BYD no other company that makes cars does it like Tesla. All car car companies outsource their components and modules, there could easily be 150 different components like Bosch or Delco that supply the cars written with individual software . Different component software makes it impossible to integrate the system, what you get with a GM or Ford product is a EV that is the equivalent of a flip phone. Only Tesla (partially BYD) integrates and connects their components, everything from battery management to voice commands. Tesla is the equivalent of a smart phone. This is the reason why retail investors laugh and say, Tesla has no competition.
Not only will legacy auto manufacturers have to go to integration to be competitive, they will need to find a way to make money selling EVs. By 2035 the game is over , legacy will not be able to sell ice vehicles, how is it that Wall Street can assign any value to GM, Ford, Stelantis ?
aptosian profile picture
aptosian
Yesterday, 7:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (620)
Amen!
I
Indica Trading and Investments
Yesterday, 7:51 PM
Comments (626)
There are many actors in a film... But only one gets the superstar billing ..
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 7:49 PM
Premium
Comments (4.96K)
Are TSLA’s peers also aspiring to build, and set a subscription service to, the worlds largest charging network?

Are the peers also becoming an energy storage and generation company?

Are the peers working advanced versions of self driving technology?

AI robotics? Battery manufacturing?

Oh… and roughly 370 (other) subsidiaries?

If so, then I guess the thesis is right. 🤷🏼‍♂️
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Yesterday, 7:46 PM
Comments (7.68K)
I rate Tesla a buy!
N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 7:44 PM
Premium
Comments (2.96K)
Not buying when it was $150 makes no sense. The market gives and the market taketh away.
l
lappygums
Yesterday, 7:42 PM
Comments (1.71K)
No, I'm waiting for its not a car company responses.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 7:52 PM
Premium
Comments (4.96K)
@lappygums Why? So that you can effectively combat any argument to the contrary by stating “yes it is”?

Compelling, bro. Such deep thought demands much respect.
