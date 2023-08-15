Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Scientific Industries, Inc. (SCND) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 15, 2023 6:42 PM ETScientific Industries, Inc. (SCND)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.96K Followers

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Dorame - Lytham Partners

Helena Santos - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Grunes - Chief Executive Officer, Scientific Bioprocessing

John Moore - Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Amanda Young - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Harrison Schrage - KeyBanc

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Scientific Industries Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Dorame with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Joe Dorame

Thank you, Andrea. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review the financial results of Scientific Industries for the second quarter of 2023 ended June 30, 2023.

With us today on the call are Helena Santos, Chief Executive Officer; Daniel Grunes, CEO of Scientific Bioprocessing; and John Moore, Chairman. After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone certain statements made by the management team of scientific industries during this conference call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Except for the statements of historical fact, this conference call may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and some of which are detailed under risk factors and documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. The company can give no assurance that

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.