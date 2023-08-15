Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan O'Brien - CEO

Conference Call Participants

William Gregozeski - Greenridge Global

Raymond Howe - Comprehensive Financial

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Flexible Solutions International Second Quarter 2023 Financials Call. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Dan O'Brien.

Dan O'Brien

Thank you, Jennifer. Good morning. This is Dan O'Brien, CEO of Flexible Solutions.

Safe harbor provision. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Welcome to the FSI conference call for second quarter 2023. First, I'd like to talk about our company condition and our product lines, along with what we think might occur in Q3 and Q4, 2023. Afterward, I will comment on our financials.

The NanoChem division. NCS represents approximately 70% of FSI's revenue. This division makes thermal polyaspartic acid, called TPA for short, it's a biodegradable polymer with many valuable uses. NCS also manufactures SUN 27 and N Savr 30, which are used to reduce nitrogen fertilizer loss from soil.

In 2022, NCS started food-grade total operations using the spray dryer we've installed over the last several years. TPA is used in agriculture to significantly increase crop yield. It acts by slowing crystal growth between fertilizer ions and other ions in the soil, resulting in the fertilizer remaining available longer

