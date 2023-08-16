Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Homebuilders Consolidating

Summary

  • As the national average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage eclipsed 7.5% recently, homebuilder sentiment has turned lower.
  • The Housing Market Index from the NAHB fell to 50 in August from 56 the previous month.
  • That six point drop month over month ranks as the eleventh largest decline in the survey’s nearly 40-year history.

Spurred By Rising Prices, Phoenix Undergoes A New Housing Boom

Justin Sullivan

As the national average for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage eclipsed 7.5% recently, homebuilder sentiment has turned lower. The Housing Market Index from the NAHB fell to 50 in August from 56 the previous month. That six-point drop month-over-month ranks as

This article was written by

Comments

