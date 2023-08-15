Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Cash Hasn't Been King For U.K. Investors

Aug. 15, 2023 9:57 PM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers

Summary

  • Bond funds attracted £10.26bn over the first half of the year—the most successful asset class in terms of inflows.
  • Flows to money market funds over the first half of 2023 across Europe were driven by Money Market EUR (+€25.4bn), USD (+€21.2bn), CHF (+€3.0 bn), as well as Money Market Global (+€1.6 bn) and NOK (+€1.0bn).
  • The announcement of unfunded tax cuts in the September 2022 mini-budget spooked markets, and government borrowing costs spiked.

Collectoin of Bank of England notes in a row

georgeclerk

By Dewi John

Many investors have been locking in bond losses while seeming to ignore the attractions of cash so far this year. Why?

Bond funds attracted £10.26bn over the first half of the year—the most successful asset class

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.54K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.