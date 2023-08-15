Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Government Bonds Or Stocks? Which Is A Better Choice Now?

Summary

  • In 2022, bonds had the most significant drawdown since 1788 due to the massive surge of economic growth and inflation caused by more than $5 trillion in Federal interventions.
  • Since the future return of any bond, on the date of purchase, is calculable to 1/100th of a cent, a bond buyer will not pay a price that yields a negative return in the future.
  • The correlation between rates and the economic composite suggests expectations of sustained economic expansion and rising inflation are overly optimistic.

Government bonds or stocks? If you were picking an asset class to outperform over the next 18-24 months, which would you choose? Such was an interesting point made by Greg Feirman last week. To wit:

“The market

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Comments (7)

k
katmandu100
Yesterday, 11:39 PM
Investing Group
Comments (8.44K)
Good data and commentary.
bluescorpion0 profile picture
bluescorpion0
Yesterday, 11:18 PM
Comments (20.03K)
The Fed does not need to increase anything. If it keeps rates at 5.75% for the next 5-10 years, long-term bonds will get crushed.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
Comments (7.29K)
@bluescorpion0 They won't.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Comments (7.29K)
I agree completely. Recently bought a swathe of VGLT (one fourth the expense ratio of TLT but does exactly the same thing, no idea why anyone buys TLT).
yardbird99 profile picture
yardbird99
Yesterday, 11:12 PM
Comments (2.25K)
The danger here, for bonds, is that inflation will continue to be stubbornly high and force the Feds to keep increasing the Fed rate. That fear is what is driving the current decline in bond prices. But who knows what the future holds? If there is a recession, who knows when it will start? Meanwhile, a 5% plus guaranteed return on Treasuries or FDIC-insured CDs is nothing to sneeze at.
v
vortex generator
Yesterday, 11:06 PM
Comments (2.12K)
Thank you,very nicely written!

In your opinion, has the recent popularity of the numerous brokered CD/Bond programs widely available, have an effect on this ?

The ability for retail to flip in/out of bonds en masse?
S
Sane Man
Yesterday, 11:02 PM
Premium
Comments (1.05K)
Great argument. Been a bit early buying the long end but keep averaging down and reinvesting. Sometimes you got to be wrong to be right. I think consumer spending has peaked. People using too much plastic . Sooner or later that YOLO feeling will subside. Airfares already coming down . Yah, the airlines had great earnings with rosy forecasts but things can and will stop on a dime. The Fed thinks it can slowly cut .25 at a time . It has never happened!
