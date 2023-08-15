ChristianChan

Investment thesis

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) is a company with a high cyclical component due to the nature of the industries for which it operates, and current times marked by inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, and recessionary concerns are impacting the company's operations due to a reduction in volumes and a contraction in profit margins. These headwinds have taken place in the middle of a restructuring process so, beyond increased revenues, it is very difficult to assess how the company's profitability will be in the long term as the macroeconomic context is currently quite complex. Also, the company has increased its debt levels significantly as a result of the restructuring process, which is generating interest expenses.

Despite this, net sales have doubled since 2016 and profit margins have recently started improving as the company is performing product price raises to offset increased production costs. Also, the management has emptied part of the inventories in recent quarters, which has enabled strong cash from operations with which to reduce the debt contracted during the restructuring. Furthermore, the company has paid dividends for 332 consecutive quarters, and pessimism among investors has caused a significant increase in the dividend yield to 2.36% as the share price decreased by 45% from all-time highs, with which I consider the recent fall in the share price represents a good opportunity for both long-term dividend investors (as the cash payout ratio has historically been very low), as well as for those investors interested in obtaining relatively high returns in the medium term, once the company's prospects improve.

A brief overview of the company

The Eastern Company is a designer and manufacturer of engineered solutions for industrial markets. The company was founded in 1858 and its market cap currently stands at $116 million, employing over 1,000 workers. Due to the nature of the companies for which it operates, the company has a high cyclical component, so it is especially important to take advantage of times of high pessimism (and thus lower share prices) and avoid investing when optimism reigns among investors. This allows for higher dividend yields on cost and potentially higher returns in the form of capital gains once operations improve and optimism returns.

The Eastern Company (Easterncompany.com/)

The company has undergone a drastic transformation in recent years and currently operates three main businesses: Big 3 Precision, Velvac, and Eberhard Manufacturing, which are leading businesses in their fields. Big 3 Precision manufactures returnable packaging solutions used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods and in the production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Velvac designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for OEMs and aftermarket applications, and is a leading provider of aftermarket components to the heavy-duty truck market in North America. And Eberhard is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of access and security hardware.

Data by YCharts

Currently, shares are trading at $18.62, which represents a 45.17% decline from all-time highs of $33.96 on June 9, 2021. This reflects growing pessimism among investors, despite growing revenues, as inflationary pressures and supply chain issues are causing significant margin contraction as it is currently not possible to assess the impact on profitability that the restructuring of recent years will bring in the long term.

A major restructuring process that today forms what we know as The Eastern Company

In recent years, the company has undergone a restructuring process that has resulted in the company we know today as The Eastern Company, which currently has more than double the revenues compared to 2016, but whose profitability we still cannot know due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent supply chain issues and inflationary pressures in the company's operations.

In April 2017, the company acquired Velvac, a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary vision technology for commercial vehicles, for $39.5 million. Later, in June 2018, the company acquired certain assets of Load N Lock Systems, a leader in innovative truck cap and tonneau cover locks that keep truck contents safe and secure, including products and intellectual property, for $5 million.

The acquisition spree continued in September 2019 when the company acquired Big 3 Precision Products, a leading provider of turnkey packaging solutions, for $81.7 million, and in June 2020, the company sold its Canadian Commercial Vehicles Corporation, which is a designer and manufacturer of composite panels.

In August 2020, the company acquired certain assets of Hallink RSB, a leader in innovative injection blow mold tooling and a leading supplier of blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries, and a bit later, in November 2020, the company sold its Sesamee Mexicana business, which designs and manufactures composite panels and distributes industrial hardware.

In October 2022, the company sold its Argo EMS business, a supplier of printed circuit boards and other electronic assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. Later, in November 2022, it sold its Greenwald Industries division, an original equipment manufacturer of payment solutions from coin-vending products to smart card systems and payment applications, and during the same month, it also sold its Frazer & Jones Company division, a high-quality ductile and malleable iron foundry located in Syracuse, NY. The divestitures of these three businesses took place after the management determined they no longer fit with the company's long-term strategy.

Finally, in May 2023, the company also announced the divestiture of Associated Tool Makers due to the low added-value of its products and, in June 2023, the company acquired the business and certain assets of Sureflex, a manufacturer of tractor-trailer electrical connection cable assemblies.

Net sales are significantly higher after the restructuring

The company managed to increase its net sales over the years as they increased by 77% from 2013 to 2019 (and by 83% from 2016 to 2019), and although the coronavirus pandemic caused a 21.50% reduction in sales in 2020, they marked an all-time high in 2022 as they increased by 24.75% in 2021 and by a further 13.28% in 2022.

The Eastern Company net sales (Seeking Alpha)

As for 2023, net sales increased by 5.04% year over year during the first quarter, but declined by 1.73% year over year (and by 5.79% sequentially) during the second quarter, despite price raises, as the backlog declined by 9% year over year to $75.3 million due to lower demand for returnable transport packaging products as OEMs are delaying some purchases due to recessionary concerns. Nevertheless, I should note that 2022 was an exceptionally strong year and the company keeps launching new products to the market as it recently launched new truck mirror assemblies, rotary latches, D-rings, and mirror cams.

The company lacks geographic diversification as 97% of its net sales took place in the United States in 2022, and the recent decline in the share price coupled with higher revenues has caused a steep decline in the P/S ratio to 0.413, which means the company generates annual revenues of $2.42 for each dollar held in shares by investors.

Data by YCharts

This ratio is 42.96% lower than the average of the past 10 years and represents a 70.39% decline from decade-highs of 1.395 reached in 2017, which reflects high pessimism among investors as they are placing significantly less value on the company's sales due to the recent contraction in margins and its higher debt load.

Profit margins are improving, but decreased volumes remain a challenge

After the coronavirus pandemic crisis back in 2020, the reopening of the world's economies caused supply chain issues and increased freight and material costs in 2021 and 2022 that caused a margin contraction that has continued to this day as the trailing twelve months' gross profit margin currently stands at 20.85% (compared to over 24% before the coronavirus pandemic), and the EBITDA margin at 6.65% (compared to ~10% before the coronavirus). This has caused a decline in the company's cash generation capacity as it reported cash from operations of -$2.0 million in 2021, and $10.5 million in 2022.

Data by YCharts

Nevertheless, the gross profit margin improved during two consecutive quarters to 22.17% in the second quarter of 2023 as the management is performing product price raises to offset higher raw material and freight costs, although the EBITDA margin remained weak at 6.56%. Also, supply chain issues and inflationary pressures are starting to show signs of easing, and profit margins are expected to keep improving as 20% of the total backlog still does not reflect new prices. Still, lower volumes derived from growing recessionary concerns remain a challenge as the absorption capacity of the company's workforce is currently impacted by lower demand, although this means that margins still have some room for improvement.

Net debt is starting to decline boosted by inventory destocking

As a consequence of the restructuring process, the company's net debt increased from -$20.9 million in 2016 to $12.9 million in 2017, $14.7 million in 2018, and $93.1 million in 2019, but the company has managed to reduce its net debt to $58.8 million as it is currently making use of its inventories to convert them into actual cash.

The Eastern Company net debt (Seeking Alpha)

In this regard, the company paid down a further $5 million in debt during the second quarter of 2023 (and the debt reduction was $10 million in total during the first half of 2023) as cash from operations is improving boosted by margin expansion and inventory destocking, and the company still has inventories of $57.54 million and cash and equivalents of $13.2 million, which significantly reduces the risk of interest expenses continuing increasing as the company should not need to increase its debt exposure in the short term.

Data by YCharts

Despite a significant reduction in long-term debt from $93.6 million in 2019 to $51.4 million currently, the cost of debt continues to rise due to higher interest rates as trailing-twelve months' interest expenses currently stand at $2.85 million. Furthermore, interest expenses were $0.78 million during the second quarter of 2023, so the company is expected to pay around $3.12 million a year at current rates.

Data by YCharts

Despite this, interest expenses are expected to begin decreasing in the foreseeable future as the company is currently generating enough cash from operations to cover the dividend and interest expenses while capital expenditures are relatively low, which should eventually improve the company's long-term prospects.

The dividend is sustainable

The company has paid 332 consecutive quarterly dividends, and the recent margin expansion coupled with increased revenues make it, in my opinion, a safe dividend. Furthermore, the recent share price decline has caused an increase in the dividend yield to 2.36%, which I would rate as generous (despite lack of growth) due to a very low historical cash payout ratio (of around 30%) that allows for operational growth initiatives such as the recent restructuring process and the subsequent deleveraging phase.

Data by YCharts

In the following table, I have calculated the cash payout ratio of the last few years by calculating what percentage of the cash from operations the company has allocated each year to cover interest expenses and the dividend as in this way we can assess its sustainability through actual operations.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Cash from operations (in millions) $9.3 $9.1 $12.4 $11.2 $12.9 $23.0 $20.7 -$2.0 $10.5 Dividends paid (in millions) $2.7 $2.7 $2.8 $2.8 $2.8 $2.7 $2.8 $2.8 $2.7 Interest expense (in million) $0.3 $0.2 $0.1 $1.0 $1.2 $1.9 $2.1 $1.7 $2.3 Cash payout ratio 32% 32% 23% 34% 31% 20% 24% - 48% Click to enlarge

As can be seen in the table, the cash payout ratio has been historically low, except in 2021 due to negative cash from operations. During 2022, cash from operations improved to $10.5 million (from -$2.0 million in 2022), and the situation has continued to improve as trailing twelve months' cash from operations currently stands at $27.2 million boosted by some inventory destocking.

During the second quarter of 2023, the company reported cash from operations of $6.7 million, inventories declined by $0.2 million and accounts receivable declined by $2.5 million while accounts payable increased by just $0.4 million. This should be enough to cover the annual dividend expense of $2.7 million and interest expenses of $2.3 million as the company reported a positive net income of $1.4 million, which is still well below the $4.0 million reported during the same quarter of 2022, but represents a significant improvement from $0.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $0.6 million during the first quarter of 2023. This reflects the recent improvement in profit margins which, if current trends continue, should allow the company to accelerate the deleveraging phase.

Also, the company should be able to cover its capital expenditures (even at current cash from operations), which increased to $4.20 million (TTM) during the past quarter as the company is developing new products for Eberhard and Velvac divisions.

Data by YCharts

In this regard, I strongly consider that the dividend is currently safe as the cash from operations reported during the second quarter of 2023 is enough to cover more than a quarter of the annual expenses for the dividend, interest expenses, and capital expenditures, which should also enable the company to keep up with the deleveraging process, and thus, start reducing the cost on the debt.

Risks worth mentioning

Overall, I consider The Eastern Company's risk profile as relatively low over the long term thanks to positive cash from operations and fairly conservative debt exposure. Even so, below I would like to highlight those risks that I believe investors should be aware of in the short and medium terms as the company has a strong cyclical nature.

If inflationary pressures do not ease at the expected rate, profit margins could continue to decline as material and freight costs could increase again.

Recent interest rate hikes carried out to reduce high inflation rates could cause a recession, which could lead to a sustained reduction in volumes. This would have a negative impact on both the company's sales and profit margins due to unabsorbed labor as the company's cyclical nature is strong, and this risk can be reduced by the potential investor with a cost-dollar averaging strategy.

If profit margins decline due to stronger headwinds or a recession finally materializes, the company could be forced to increase its debt exposure, which could result in increased interest expenses.

Because the current headwinds have taken place in the midst of the company's restructuring process, it is not yet known what the potential profit margins are and the company's cash from operations generation capacity.

Conclusion

In the long term, I do not believe that The Eastern Company's operations are in a (too) delicate situation as the cash generation capacity reached during the second quarter of 2023 is enough to cover the dividend, interest expenses, and capital expenditures, but short and medium term risks are keeping investors on the sidelines. It remains to be seen what the company's potential profit margins will be in a less complex macroeconomic context than the current one, and the current debt pile is generating interest expenses which, despite being the company able to cover, are higher than the dividend due to increased interest rates. Also, the recent backlog decline due to customers' growing recessionary concerns poses a problem for sales, but especially for profit margins due to unabsorbed labor.

Despite this, the recent headwinds (increased production and transportation costs and declining volumes due to recessionary concerns) are, in my opinion, of a temporary nature as they are directly linked to the current macroeconomic landscape, and the company should be able to eventually reach higher profit margins levels as it manages to pass part of the increase in production costs to customers while volumes normalize. Also, high cash and equivalents and inventories should allow for further declines in the company's debt exposure, which should ultimately lead to lower interest expenses. For these reasons, I consider that the recent decline of 45% in the share price represents a good opportunity for long-term investors interested in a higher dividend yield on cost or potential higher returns in the form of capital gains once the company's prospects improve. Nevertheless, I consider it a very wise idea to keep a bullet in the chamber (average down) in order to add some shares to the position at lower prices in case the current headwinds intensify or a potential recession finally materializes as the company is highly cyclical and the current times are marked by strong volatility.