Mexico As A Supply Chain Reshoring Leader

Aug. 15, 2023 11:39 PM ETEWW, FLMX, MEXX
Summary

  • Mexico has been well established as a center of integrated manufacturing supply chains, particularly around assembly, for the North American market.
  • Mexico has managed to avoid many US tariffs, and its share of US imports of semi-articulated truck trailers increased to 87.2% in the 12 months to May 31, 2023, from 70.5% in 2016.
  • Mexico also has higher operational risk scores across a wide range of categories versus mainland China and Vietnam.

Mexico Flag

CGinspiration

Mexico has been a leader in reshoring of manufacturing both out of the US and away from mainland China. There's plenty of evidence of reshoring over the past five years, but success in the future is by no means guaranteed

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide.

