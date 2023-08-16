Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Surprise U.K. Wage Growth Pick-Up Helps Cement September Hike

Aug. 16, 2023 12:00 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB1 Comment
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • There are growing signs that the UK jobs market is softening, but for now the Bank of England will remain focused on stubbornly high wage growth.
  • A September hike is highly likely, but November is more of a question mark.
  • Private sector wage growth at 6% or above at year-end looks likely, but this is likely to be coupled with further signs of cooling in the jobs market.

Stock market investment trading financial, coin and United Kingdom England flag or Forex for analyze profit finance business trend data background.

sasirin pamai

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

UK wage growth has come in quite a bit higher than expected, and that should all but cement a September rate hike from the Bank of England. Private-sector wage growth, which is the number

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.12K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

H
HenryBL
Today, 12:53 AM
Premium
Comments (33)
I have a strong portfolio of mainly U.K. financial services, mining and real estate stocks as a value and dividend play which didn’t respond well to the news (and the news from China). But with stocks trading at 52 weeks lows for many of the large global companies on the FTSE do you think it’s an ideal time to buy in at the low valuations and hold on until the inflation outlook changes?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.