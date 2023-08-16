Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Wayfair Still Burns A Lot Of Cash - Time To Short The Stock

Aug. 16, 2023 12:25 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)
Summary

  • W reported its Q2 number on August 3rd before the open. Of course, it reported a “beat.” The stock shot up from the previous day’s close of $72.89 to as high as $90 before closing at $84.67.
  • It’s a reflection of the degree of insanity that has engulfed the stock market. Despite the “beat,” revenues declined 3.4% YoY from Q2 2022.
  • The company did manage to cut costs out of its operations. As such, the operating loss declined to $142 million from $377 million.

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage

The following analysis and commentary is from the most recent Short Seller’s Journal. In the context of the stock market going “full idiot” right now, Wayfair's (NYSE:W) share price has levitated to an absurd valuation.

Wayfair (W – $76.88) – W reported its

I spent many years working in various analytic jobs and trading on Wall Street. For nine of those years, I traded junk bonds for a large bank. I have an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance. Currently I co-manage a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. My goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy.

