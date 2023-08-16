Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Retail Sales Jump Despite Cooling Inflation In Goods That Retailers Sell

Summary

  • Retail sales, including at food services and drinking places, jumped 0.7% in July from June.
  • The growth in retail sales came despite a sharp decline of inflation in the goods that retailers sell.
  • The three-month moving average of retail sales rose 0.6% from the prior month and was up 2.3% year-over-year.

Retail sales, including at food services and drinking places, jumped 0.7% in July from June, after the upwardly revised 0.3% increase in June, and the 0.7% increase in May. Compared to a year ago, retail sales rose 3.2%, seasonally adjusted. Not adjusted, retail sales were $703 billion in July.

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

