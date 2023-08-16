Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Michael Burry Just Bet Big On A Stock Market Crash, Or Did He?

Aug. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)ABBV, CVS, EXPE, GOOG, GOOGL, MGM, SPY, TTD, SPX3 Comments
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
7.39K Followers

Summary

  • Michael Burry's "Big Short" isn't what is being trumpeted in the headlines.
  • The market will eventually crash, and it looks overvalued, so there are simple steps to take to protect your portfolio.
  • Let's take a look.

cute dog of dachshund, black and tan, buried in the sand at the beach sea on summer vacation holidays, wearing star glasses in the form of a dollar with coconut cocktail

Ирина Мещерякова/iStock via Getty Images

Did Michael Burry Just Short The Market?

It is imperative to read beyond headlines.

Investing headlines scream that Michael Burry (of "The Big Short") just put a $1.6 billion bet on a market crash after his latest investment

If you are a medium to long-term investor looking for an analysis of equities focused on cash flow, growth, and other critical metrics from a financial professional who knows financial statements inside and out, consider giving me a follow.While I am Tech-focused, I have a diversified portfolio, including growth and value equities, REITs, and dividend stocks. I like to use options for income and risk management when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I believe Benjamin Franklin when he said: "An investment in knowledge pays the best returns," and Warren Buffet that "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." I am constantly learning and focusing on long-term goals - even when the market misbehaves.  Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, TTD, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the reader's part. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence. The Author is short the following options: TTD June 2024 $100 CALL, GOOG June 2024 $140 CALL, ABBV Jan 2024 $160 CALL.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Oracle of NJ profile picture
Oracle of NJ
Today, 9:04 AM
Premium
Comments (1.81K)
A look at all of Michael Burry's recent predictions.

In 2005, Predicted the collapse of the subprime mortgage market
-> Housing market crashes in 2008, Global Financial Crisis.

On Dec 2015, he predicted that the stock market would crash within the next few months.
-> SPX +11% Next 12 months

On May 2017, he predicted a global financial meltdown-> SPX +19% Next 12 months

On Sept 2019, he predicted that the stock market would crash due to a bubble in index ETFs
-> SPX +15% Next 12 months

On March 2020, he revealed a massive bearish bet-
-> SPX +72% Next 12 months

On Feb 2021, he predicted that the stock market would crash due to a speculative bubble. Shorts Tesla.
-> SPX +16% Next 12 months

On Sept 2022, he predicted that the stock market warned of more failures, bottom not hit yet.
-> SPX +21% Next 11 months

On Jan 2023, he predicts a recession and new round of inflation. Says “ SELL”
-> SPX +17% Year to Date

On Aug 2023, Reveals Short Positions on the SPY and QQQ.

Place your bets accordingly. I'll be taking the other side of the Burry trade based on his track record above.
Manzanita Research profile picture
Manzanita Research
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (1.25K)
@Oracle of NJ Burry made a life changing bet on a housing crash and won big. He's a smart guy but no more reliable than Jim Cramer at market timing since his winning bet.
Oracle of NJ profile picture
Oracle of NJ
Today, 9:15 AM
Premium
Comments (1.81K)
@Manzanita Research

