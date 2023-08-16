hapabapa

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) provides digital banking and payment services to customers in the US. The business operates through 2 segments, Digital Banking, and Payment Services.

DFS's share price has collapsed post-July, losing over 20% of its value. This is a reflection of several concerning announcements.

Recent developments

(Note: the following will include a number of quotes from Management communications post-Q2 and its Q2-23 10-Q, both of which can be found here).

DFS announced "that the Discover Board of Directors and Roger Hochschild have agreed that Hochschild will step down as Chief Executive Officer and President and as a member of the Board. John Owen, a member of the Board, has been appointed Interim CEO and President. These changes are effective immediately."

The unexpected nature of this is highly unusual, contributing to a single-day share price decline of 10% at the time of writing. DFS has provided little guidance as to the reason, stating only that "The Board and Roger have agreed that now is the right time to transition leadership". Even if the board was unhappy with the company's performance post-FY22 (-8% revenue decline in FY22, -3.5% Q1-23 decline, -3.4% Q2-23 decline), DFS's trajectory in the last few years has been strong.

One of the primary factors driving this decision is the developments following (and of course including) the announcement of its Card Product Misclassification. In its Q2-23 earnings release, DFS announced "Beginning around mid-2007, Discover incorrectly classified certain credit card accounts into our highest merchant and merchant acquirer pricing tier." In layman's terms, DFS has been overcharging merchants for years, an egregious compliance failure.

Management was quick to reiterate that the "Incremental revenue resulting from this card product misclassification amounted to less than 1% of our cumulative discount and interchange revenue, gross, since that time". This is deemed "not material to the consolidated financial statements of the Company for any of the impacted periods.", with a retained earnings adjustment of $(255)m at Apr-23 and a NI reduction for the quarter to Mar-23 of $(8)m. From a financial perspective, this is not overly concerning and likely not a justifiable reason to remove/lose a CEO who has been part of the business for 25 years.

DFS's market cap has lost c.$4bn since Q2, materially above the retained earnings impact. This implies investors are pricing in greater losses from this (as well as reflecting a genuine response to the Q2 results). We believe this decline is due to the risk of further consequences, many of which are highly likely. Firstly, DFS will likely be punished by regulators and face reputational damage, particularly among its merchants. Additionally, Management has caveated that "it is difficult to determine the final amount of potential refunds at this time". This implies further adjustments may be required. Realistically, given the size of the adjustment announced, it is likely any further financial impact will not be substantial. This is probably a lesser concern for us.

The broader issue is that the company has failed in its fundamental compliance duties, and for a staggering 16 years. This is gross negligence, regardless of the immaterial size of the issue. This begs the question of whether there are further issues elsewhere within the company's operations, accounting, or financial recognition. In response to this (potentially), DFS has announced J. Michael Shepherd will serve on the board's "Risk Oversight Committee". Shepherd has a strong history within the industry and should support operational improvement. This could just be for appearance purposes and to placate regulators but the swift recruitment suggests the Board genuinely requires support to right the situation.

A bigger concern comes with the FDIC. As per the Q2 announcement, "the Company received a proposed consent order from the FDIC in connection with consumer compliance. This proposed consent order does not include the card product classification matter". Very little is known about this currently, and we are not in the speculation business, but there is a real risk that a larger issue is at hand, which in fact is compounded by the Misclassification. This reminds me of the famous quote "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me". If this does transpire to be another operational failing contributing to additional supervisory actions, particularly if it is more significant, serious questions need to be asked if the current Board and Senior Management are competent enough to operate this company.

Finally, "The Company has decided to pause share repurchases while the internal review of compliance, risk management and corporate governance is pending". This is also highly unusual. DFS has a comfortable cash balance and despite a weak quarter, is financially positioned based on the results issued to maintain its buyback policy.

Overall, we are very disappointed. Compliance failures should be taken extremely seriously by investors as they can be indicators of wide systemic issues. From purely the facts thus far, we are not overly concerned as the cost is low and operational improvement is a lot easier to achieve than other corrections. This broadly could mean value. What makes us concerned, however, is the inevitable reading between the lines and subtext. What we see as unusual is:

The CEO departs weeks after the announcement of the Misclassification, suggesting developments in the background that we are not privy to (market reaction supports this). If this was purely Misclassification related, timing it with a poor Q2 would be smart by the Board.

The lack of details around the FDIC probe, and the timing of the announcement alongside the Misclassification (life has taught me nothing is a coincidence).

The immediate recruitment of a Risk specialist to support the Board, joining with immediate effect.

The halting of buybacks, which would only be appropriate if the punishment ahead is large.

The share price response. Markets know a lot more than I do so if they have decided the present value cost to the value of this business is $(4)bn (again, also reflecting the Q2 performance), then I believe it until further evidence suggests otherwise.

Q2

Revenue Q2 (DFS)

Presented above is DFS's financial performance in Q1.

NII has grown well YoY (+22%), as has other interest-related services, driven inevitably by rising rates contributing to greater loan receivables and fees associated with debt.

Interest Q2 (DFS)

What is slightly concerning, however, is that NIM on loans has declined slightly QoQ to 11.06%, as funding costs have grown disproportionately to loan yields. Loan yields are being impacted by higher interest charge-offs, implying a continued softening is ahead. Our prior view was that an inflection point would be reached only once NIM began declining, i.e. once the trade-off (between funding or delinquencies) reached a net negative point. We did not expect this to occur this quickly, particularly given the prior quarter's developments. With deposits rising at a faster rate than loans as issuances are restricted by the overarching macro conditions, we now see DFS's yield-to-funding delta shrinking further.

Delinquencies continue to trend up, as rising rates contribute to little respite for consumers from the current cost of living crisis. Consumers are relying more heavily on short-term debt to fund living costs, as are businesses with company loans for day-to-day expenses. It is unsurprising to see the biggest movers are Credit Card Loans and Private Student Loans, which we expect to climb further QoQ.

Delinquencies (DFS)

Finally, compounding the bottom-line impact (EPS -10% YoY) is rising costs, as inflationary pressures and increased recruitment contribute to margin erosion.

Costs Q2 (DFS)

Broadly, this has been a poor quarter for the business. This was not out of the realms of possibility but we feel investors are disappointed by how quickly DFS's near-term financial trajectory has worsened.

Final thoughts

DFS operates in a highly competitive industry, yet has managed to carve out market share and generate strong profitability and growth over time. We believe the business represented a good long-term opportunity for investors, as profitability funds distributions.

The recent developments have changed this opinion. Management has grossly failed in its duty, and we still do not know to what degree until further details are disclosed about the FDIC probe.

There are broadly two outcomes. The FDIC probe could be for another immaterial failure / does not progress further, in which case Management can focus on operational improvement. With a sharp share price correction, we could consider the stock a soft buy in this case. The issue with waiting for financial improvement following this is that investors will quickly price in growth following recovery. This is why despite the conditions, we were bullish on the business and may still be despite Q2 - (the risk of) short-term pain for long-term gains.

However, if this FDIC probe is more significant, and finds DFS to be guilty of transgressions, investors should steer clear of the company until all possible facts are understood.

We do not like to speculate and so have no factual basis to lean either way, however, it is clear the Board is taking this extremely seriously. Information will be released in the coming days and so investors should be diligent as markets respond.