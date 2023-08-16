illumin Holdings Inc. (ILLM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 16, 2023 1:36 AM ETillumin Holdings Inc. (ILLM), ILLM:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.97K Followers

illumin Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ILLM) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tal Hayek - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Nadeem Ahmed - Chief Revenue Officer

Elliot Muchnik - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Goff - Echelon Wealth Partners Inc

Laura Martin - Needham & Company

Daniel Rosenberg - Paradigm Capital

Operator

Good morning, everyone. Before we begin the official remarks, I will read the cautionary note regarding forward-looking information. Certain information to be discussed during this call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws, including, among others, statements concerning the company’s objectives, the company’s strategy to achieve those objectives as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements reflects management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management and is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to the cautionary statements and the risk factors identified in our filings with SEDAR and EDGAR for a more detailed explanation of the inherent risks and uncertainties that could affect such forward-looking statements. Following the presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Tal Hayek, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Tal Hayek

Good morning, everyone. My name is Tal Hayek, and I’m the CEO and Co-Founder of illumin. Well, I’d like to welcome all of you for joining us for our Q2 2023 investor presentation.

As always, I’d like to thank the illumin community for delivering such an amazing quarter. This is a quarter that we saw 17% year-over-year growth, and this is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.