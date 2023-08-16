Predicted 14% Yielding TPVG's Dividend Hike; Potential NAV Growth Now

Michael Foster profile picture
Michael Foster
4.07K Followers

Summary

  • Triplepoint Venture Growth is a high-yielding fund that can provide stable income even during market downturns.
  • TPVG's NAV is still down from its peak, but its NII has continued to increase, indicating the potential for a repricing upwards.
  • The market's punishment of tech companies has created buying opportunities for TPVG, and its strong NII growth makes it an attractive investment.

Office Team Working At Computer Desk In Front Of Botanical Display

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Triplepoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) has the potential to be a portfolio staple. With mostly debt investments in cash flow positive private tech companies, it gives retail investors access to private equity and tech growth while also

This article was written by

Michael Foster profile picture
Michael Foster
4.07K Followers
After receiving my Ph.D. in 2008, I quickly became disenchanted with the demands of academia. That got me focused on early retirement and how high yield vehicles can get me to financial independence quickly. I was able to leave my professorship after two years and focus on my own investments. However, writing my thoughts on stocks, bonds, and alternative investments attracted the attention of a few institutional investors and I quickly took on a new career as an independent research analyst. Nowadays I divide my time between writing on stocks/funds and investing my own assets in high yield funds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPVG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Atlanta investor profile picture
Atlanta investor
Today, 3:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (808)
The company said in its last call it had too much debt and was going to work its leverage ratios down. One obvious way to do that would be cutting the dividend in the short run. I think this is a well managed company but the VC industry is in crisis, it has a fair number of problem loans and too much debt. I suspect this company will do well and recover over time—but it’s a high risk bet so I wouldn’t be overconcentrated in this name.
C
Centrino
Today, 2:49 AM
Comments (2.54K)
Thanks for your enthousiasm! But :
- strange that several analysts rate it as a HOLD (if not a SELL);
- fair values are arounf 10.90
- what about their 60.97% leveverage % listed on https://cefdata.com/bdc/ ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.