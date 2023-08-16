Mumemories/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is a California-based company specializing in light adjustable intraocular lenses and related equipment for cataract surgery. With subsidiaries in Europe, its FDA-approved products began marketing in 2019 and compete in the premium IOL market.

The following article reviews RxSight's financial performance, highlighting substantial revenue growth driven by its innovative Light Adjustable Lens technology, suggesting potential investor opportunities despite ongoing operational losses.

Q2 2023 Earnings

In the latest financial results from RxSight, Q2 2023 showcased a revenue increase of 83% to $20.8M, up from $11.4M the previous year. This impressive rise is credited to a 36% increase in LDD earnings and a significant 132% boost in LAL earnings. The quarter's gross profit stood at $12.0M, accounting for 58% of the total revenue, up from the previous year's $4.8M (42% of revenue). With the expansion of its LDD operations and enhanced LAL procedures, the firm's operating costs went up by 25%, amounting to $25.6M. The reported net loss marginally reduced to $13.8M, with an adjusted net loss at $9.5M. By June 30, 2023, the company's liquid assets totaled $147.1M. Within this timeframe, the company accumulated $19.4M from stock offerings, which was utilized to offset a $20M debt. Additionally, another $11.9M was secured early in Q3 to settle the outstanding $20M debt, forecasting an approximate annual interest expense saving of $5.6M.

Liquidity & Cash Runway

Turning to RxSight's balance sheet, the total cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023 is $147.1M ($8.8M in cash and cash equivalents and $138.3M in short-term investments). Examining their condensed consolidated statements of operations, the operating loss over the last six months amounts to $26.7M. Extrapolating this, the annual cash burn would be approximately $53.4M. The cash runway indicates the company has roughly 2.75 years of operating runway based on their current cash burn rate. Looking at the overall liquidity position, RxSight maintains a healthy cash position. However, they have reduced their term loan liability from $40.2M at the end of 2022 to $19.6M as of June 30, 2023. Even though they have a significant runway with their current assets, the continuous operating losses indicate a potential need for additional financing or efforts to reach profitability in the foreseeable future.

Valuation, Growth, & Momentum

According to Seeking Alpha data: RxSight has a capital structure characterized by a small amount of debt relative to its $1.00B market capitalization and a significant cash position. The enterprise value stands at $880.40M. In terms of valuation, the company has not been graded favorably with a "D", featuring metrics like a Price/Book of 6.30 and an EV/Sales of 13.14. However, the company exhibits strong growth, with year-over-year revenue growth of 94.14% and a 3-year CAGR for revenue of 179.64%. Notably, earnings estimates indicate positive trajectory in reducing losses year-over-year. Stock momentum for RxSight has been impressive, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 with gains of +81.51% over the past year compared to the S&P's +6.10%.

Data by YCharts

RxSight's Innovation Ushers New Era in Cataract Solutions

RxSight specializes in the ophthalmic market, focusing on intraocular lenses (IOLs) for cataract surgery. As the global population ages, there's a growing demand for advanced IOL solutions. RxSight's distinguishing feature is its Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) which can be modified postoperatively with the Light Delivery Device (LDD) to cater to individual vision preferences. This not only attracts a broader patient base but also ensures a swift return on investment for clinics using the LDD. As a trailblazer in the premium IOL segment, RxSight capitalizes on the increasing desire for personalized visual outcomes. With its current global reach, there's ample room for expansion into regions seeking advanced ophthalmic solutions.

In a recent earnings call, RxSight revealed notable revenue growth and expanded its reach to Canada since Q2 2021. Their strengthened financial position has attracted institutional investors (e.g. Ra Capital, OrbiMed, Millennium Management, & Vanguard) and boosted stock trading activity. The success of their LAL, offering postoperative adjustability, has been central to their progress. This standout feature, backed by compelling clinical data, has accelerated clinics' return on their LDD investment. As LAL adoption rises, RxSight foresees its product dominating the premium IOL sector, widening the market, and delivering enduring value to its stakeholders.

My Analysis & Recommendation

RxSight's Q2 earnings report paints a promising picture of a company on the ascent. Their substantial revenue growth, bolstered by the unique Light Adjustable Lens technology, has positioned them as a disruptor in the ophthalmic market. The surge in stock trading volume and their commendable performance compared to the S&P 500 demonstrate heightened investor interest and confidence. This momentum can be attributed to their groundbreaking LAL, offering unparalleled postoperative adjustability, and to the company's successful geographic expansion.

However, as with any rapidly-growing company, there are cautions. Their continued operating losses, despite a decent cash runway, may necessitate further financing strategies or a push towards profitability in the not-too-distant future. For investors, it would be prudent to monitor how RxSight manages its cash burn and its strategies to achieve profitability.

Given the company's innovative product, the vast market potential due to the aging global population, and the clear demand for customizable visual solutions, I recommend a "Buy" for RxSight. Nevertheless, investors should stay attuned to RxSight's operational efficiencies and its path to profitability in the upcoming months and years. In the burgeoning world of advanced ophthalmic solutions, RxSight seems poised to make waves.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

While I've recommended a "Buy" for RxSight, some risks to consider include: