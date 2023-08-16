Have Bonds Finally Reached Escape Velocity?

Aug. 16, 2023 3:02 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.45K Followers

Summary

  • In the 1970s overnight interest rates went from a low of 3% to a high of 20%.
  • 10-year yields have moved from 0.5% in 2020 to 4.2% over 3 years.
  • Bonds with a duration under 5 have likely already reached escape velocity.

Bonds. Cubes form the word Bonds. Bonds word concept

Viktor Aheiev

In the 1970s overnight interest rates went from a low of 3% to a high of 20%. This was an especially tough time to be a bond investor as the surge in interest rates caused short-term principal losses and prolonged

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.45K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.