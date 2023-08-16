DiamondRock Hospitality: Undervalued Thanks To Room Pricing Strategies And Hotel Enhancements

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
242 Followers

Summary

  • DiamondRock Hospitality is an American company that operates as a REIT and is focused specifically on temporary accommodation properties.
  • In 2023 and 2024, DiamondRock is expected to benefit from the capital expenditures made in the Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall, Salt Lake City Marriott, and the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain.
  • I believe that further inflationary effects in the United States would most likely not affect the company as DiamondRock periodically changes the room prices to reflect the effects of inflation.
Heap of pink piggy banks on wooden blocks written with the alphabet REIT. Illustration of the concept of real estate investment trust

Dragon Claws

I believe that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) could, in 2023 and 2024, benefit from the capital expenditures made recently in the Salt Lake City Marriott and the Hilton Burlington Lake Champlain. Besides, recent FCF margin improvements seem to indicate that management knows well how

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
242 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.