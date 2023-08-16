Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altria: A Strong Buy For Dividend Investors

Aug. 16, 2023 11:00 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)9 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Altria Group has a long history, and its subsidiaries focus on the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.
  • The company has shown consistent profitability and a strong free cash flow margin, allowing for shareholder-friendly capital allocation.
  • Despite substantial undervaluation, I do not expect a massive rally for the stock price due to secular headwinds, but the current forward dividend yield at 8.6% is a safe gift.

suteishi/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Altria (NYSE:MO) stock might look boring, with almost no share price growth over the past decade. Such stock market performance looks fair given unfavorable secular shifts for the tobacco industry since people are becoming more

Dair Sansyzbayev
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Thanks for this article. An $80 valuation is quite an encouraging view of Altria's current undervaluation. I usually rely ( for a rough estimate of valuation) upon an average dividend yield history approach . The average yield is roughly 6% .If the dividend is raised to 0.98, then the dividend for 2023 will be 3.80, so the fair value using this approach would be 3.8/.06 = $63.3. Many other models in the other articles on SA also peg the current value at $65-$70. For whichever model is deemed the most reliable, the only catalysts that I see right now to drive the stock price up to fair value ( within the short to intermediate term) , is PLOOM (JAPAY) on the one hand, and the NJOY ACE production and distribution on the other. If either of these activities result in a significantly enhanced market share ( increased by say 30%) for vaping or heat-not-burn in the USA, then that could drive Altria's price upward into new ranges, approaching fair value. Also, legalization of marijuana in the US could send the price upward, but this would be only on speculation in my opinion and not on any immediate business development for the sale and distribution of cannabis products in the USA.
Obsolete company selling a product that kills people. Sell. It's going to zero eventually. Maybe sooner.
@Phil Dumfee so you should be all in short on this then?
@Phil Dumfee thanks for the creative information
Thanks Dair. How do you define “short term”?
@Ken76110 within 3 years
It looks like this is a good option to park your cash instead of a UST. If generating cash flow is the objective, the juicy growing dividend is there. Not to mention the prospect of some additional income through monthly covered calls. I am in.
I’ve been fully loaded with MO & PM for years. I started a small position in BTI recently. Tobacco has great value & income.
Mo is the best.
