Investment thesis

Altria (NYSE:MO) stock might look boring, with almost no share price growth over the past decade. Such stock market performance looks fair given unfavorable secular shifts for the tobacco industry since people are becoming more aware of likely health issues caused by smoking. The stock is substantially undervalued due to these secular headwinds. But the business is robust with a stellar free cash flow margin and pays a massive 8.6% forward dividend yield, which looks like a gift for dividend investors. While secular trends are unfavorable for Altria, I expect the business to continue demonstrating stellar financial performance, and dividend growth is safe. That said, MO is a "Strong Buy" for dividend investors seeking a relatively safe and high-yield investment opportunity.

Company information

Altria Group has a vibrant history tracing back to 1822. The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA [PM USA], which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States, and John Middleton Co, which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco and is a wholly owned subsidiary of PM USA. The company also has a joint venture with Japan Tobacco Inc., Horizon Innovations, created for the U.S. marketing and commercializing heated tobacco stick [HTS] products.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. The latest 10-K report shows smokeable products represent about 90% of the total sales.

Financials

As a very mature business, Altria demonstrates a single-digit revenue growth close to the average historical U.S. inflation rate of 2%. The impressive fact for me is that even with a low revenue growth rate, the company has notably expanded its profitability metrics over the past decade. The free cash flow margin is stellar [FCF], consistently around 30%.

A wide FCF margin allows the company to implement a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy. MO consistently conducts share buybacks and pays generous dividends. The current forward dividend yield is very attractive at 8.6%, and I have a high conviction that the dividend and its growth are both safe, given the company's stellar dividend history.

The balance sheet might look weak due to a substantial leverage ratio and massive net debt position. Liquidity metrics also might look weak, and they are indeed shallow. But, historically, the company's liquidity ratios were below one, and it never disrupted the business. Looks reasonable to me because if a business generates a stable 30% FCF margin, why should the company maintain high liquidity and "freeze" financial resources?

The latest quarterly earnings were released on August 1, when the company missed consensus revenue estimates, but the bottom line was in line with expectations. Net revenues, which include excise taxes billed to customers, decreased 0.5% YoY due primarily to lower net revenues in the smokeable products segment.

The upcoming quarter's earnings are scheduled on October 26. Revenue is expected to increase by one percent YoY, and the adjusted EPS to expand from $1.28 to $1.30.

The company's smokable products segment faces unfavorable secular trends, which I discuss in more detail in the "Risks to consider" section. Therefore, MO strives to diversify its product portfolio to address changes in consumer behavior. Tobacco product sales volumes in the U.S. declined sharply over the past two decades, adversely affecting MO's revenue growth. On the other hand, Altria has a massive market share and a strong brand portfolio, meaning the company can exercise vast pricing power to offset revenue decline. But the pricing power is not infinite, and the management should proactively address the secular decline in sales volume.

The company strives to pivot its portfolio to e-cigarettes and oral tobacco products. Altria announced a joint venture with Japan Tobacco for the U.S. marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco stick products. Altria also recently completed the acquisition of NJOY to commercialize e-vapors. I like these initiatives because the global e-cigarette market is expected to compound at about 16% by 2030, a solid tailwind for MO. Altria also holds market leadership in oral nicotine products, a healthier substitute for cigarette smokers. While Altria's cash cow faces secular headwinds, I believe that the company has enough time to build up a notable revenue stream from selling healthier substitutes to traditional cigarettes.

Valuation

The stock demonstrated a 4.4% price decline year-to-date, significantly underperforming the broad market. MO has the highest possible "A+" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant due to low multiples compared to the sector median and historical averages. From a valuation ratios perspective, the stock is massively undervalued.

Now let me proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM]. Due to the company's stellar profitability and wide moat, I use a low 8% WACC for discounting. Dividend consensus estimates project FY payout at $4. Dividend growth is difficult to assess, and I prefer to be conservative here. Therefore, I use a three-year dividend CAGR and round it down to 3%.

Author's calculations

Incorporating all the above assumptions into the DDM formula gives the stock's fair price at $80, meaning a massive 84% upside potential. The formula is susceptible to changes in dividend growth rate, but even if I implement zero growth, the stock will still be undervalued with a 15% upside potential.

Now let me move on to discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. I use the same 8% discount rate here. I have revenue consensus estimates available up to 2027 and implement a historical 2% revenue CAGR for the years beyond. I use the past decade's FCF margin, which is at 30%, and expect it to be flat over the next ten years.

Author's calculations

As you see, the DCF model suggests precisely the same 84% upside potential as the DDM does. All in all, the stock is massively undervalued. But, I want to emphasize reader's attention that the stock has been consistently undervalued for an extended period. Over the last decade, MO's price grew by a mere 27%, meaning a low single-digit CAGR. That said, I do not expect the stock price to climb to fair value rapidly. But for me, a massive undervaluation suggests almost no downside potential, which is good given the above 8% dividend yield.

Risks to consider

I see the major secular risk for Altria in changing consumer preferences. It is scientifically proven that smoking harms people, and as they become more responsible for their health, the demand for Altria's products might decline. World Health Organization works hard to increase people's health awareness by conducting campaigns. There are also many anti-smoking campaigns from other global and local health organizations and activists. According to Wikipedia, the percentage of the smoking adult population has declined worldwide between 2000 and 2020. The company should adapt to changing preferences and diversify its revenue streams.

The tobacco industry is heavily regulated in the U.S. and imposes significant risks for Altria. Regulation from FDA relates to advertising, labeling, product development, and marketing practices. Ensuring compliance with complex and extensive regulations is challenging. Failure to comply will result in legal actions, fines, and reputational damage for Altria. This likely ultimately adversely affects earnings, which might lead to a stock sell-off.

Bottom line

Buy Altria stock if you are a dividend investor seeking high-yield instruments with low downside potential. An 8.6% forward dividend yield is a gift, and I consider dividend payouts and growth safe, given the company's wide FCF margin and strong position in the tobacco market. Despite a very attractive valuation, investors should not expect solid stock price growth due to unfavorable secular shifts for the company's major revenue stream. But if you are looking at a solid short-term high-yield and relatively safe investment option, Altria is a "Strong Buy".