D-Keine

For those that follow my work will know that my history of predicting the future price of equities in particular is excellent, the reason for this is that I am the developer of the Three Wave Theory which gives me a deep understanding of what a financial market is looking to do by understanding both waves of buying and selling and probability of where a financial market is trying to go next. My record is excellent, mired in a long list of bullish calls primarily for the US major equities with many people asking "what's next" as targets arrive one after the other.

However, my record at publicly predicting the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is actually yet to stand corrected. I am now known for making predictions in both bearish and bullish markets and the last call I issued with Seeking Alpha for the S&P was with a break-down below 3900 in 2022, I issued a bearish third wave completion of 3380. You can find the SPY 2022 article here.

In this instance, the third wave did not complete and subsequently bottomed at 3490 from the 3900 breakdown.

While still largely directionally correct, I did warn that bearish waves work differently to bullish waves and this is because the smart money can start to buy up at any stage in the bearish wave, creating upwards traction that cannot be denied.

For anybody with Seeking Alpha that follows me on LinkedIn will know that in April of this year I posted a call for the SPY at 4700 during the short-lived banking crisis.

S&P 500 Screenshot from April 2023 Call (C Trader)

The break above 4139 technically rendered the bearish structure over and launched a third wave to complete at the 4700 region, this initially happened in complex fashion by breaking into a third wave north only to retreat back into its structure towards 3800 before breaking higher again in sustained fashion and onto 4600 so far in this wave.

In fact, as we speak, this market is looking to create a pattern that can bring the SPY to 5420. But, before we focus on that, let's run through the title of this article.

Crash

There is no evidence of this market crashing whatsoever. The "melt up" has largely been caused by sentiment siding with the Fed cooling off its rate rising with signs that their efforts have lowered or tamed rising inflation. The secondary component to the "melt up" is the big buy up of AI stocks that have seen investors keen to jump on the next big thing, which has caused a sustained period of buying that has hugely outmatched selling in these equities.

Cool off

If this market needed anything, it was a cool off.

The reason for this is that stocks can't just keep "going up".

If you look at any stable financial product over time, you will see sustained waves of buying and selling on their financial charts.

What that looks like is a trend upwards for example in the form of a wave of green candles which represents bullish demand for buying versus a smaller wave of selling in the form of red bearish candles which represents a pause in bullish demand and a cool off so that the market can see some selling.

This is how financial markets operate, and the evidence in this market is that we are seeing this happen. It could very well be that a geopolitical issue arises that turns the cool off into something bearishly more sinister, like anytime, a macro financial issue could come to the fore causing a large drop, it could be that AI regulation intensifies which sees a fire sale in 2023's hot stocks but without a crystal ball, there is no evidence of this either and technically the charts are suggesting a natural cool off in the market.

Catapult to new highs

It is interesting to note that this market has come just over 200 points away from its all-time high of 4820.

The breakout above 4139 should see a primary third wave completion of 4700 in the coming months, being a near term target for the SPY.

Tipping 4600 and retreating so far, I am looking for this month to see some selling take place which will see some of the major US equities along with the SPY print an all-important bearish candle.

Why is this important?

Well, the importance lies in that if there is enough selling to print at least one bearish candle on a monthly chart, this then paves the way for buyers to drive price beyond the bearish rejection candle giving way to new northern targets.

At the moment if we look at the SPY monthly chart we can see a rejection candle forming from the 4600 region. If this candle can hold and print as the month closes out, this then gives us an additional target of 5420 should bulls be able to drive the market above 4600.

Just like the SPY needs to stay above 3490 in order to see its target of 4700 complete, this additional potential wave to 5420 needs to stay within the remit of 3790-4600 in order for this new high to stay in focus.

To summarize, I would expect the SPY to achieve its primary stop at 4700 in the next 60-120 days. If bears can keep control during this month and print a bearish candle from 4600 this will pave the all-important path to 5420 possibly within the next 12 months. Firstly, I am keeping a key eye on where this month finishes on the charts and looking for the third wave completion at 4700 which would launch this index to new northern pastures along the way.