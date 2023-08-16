Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Performant Financial: Weak First Half Imposes Risk To Full-Year Projections - Sell

Aug. 16, 2023 4:46 AM ETPerformant Financial Corporation (PFMT)
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Last week, Performant Financial reported second quarter results with core healthcare revenue up both sequentially and year-over-year as well as decent cash generation.
  • That said, growth in the core healthcare segment was hampered by lower claims volumes while revenues for the legacy business declined even faster than expected.
  • Favorable working capital movements resulted in Performant Financial generating $3.0 million in free cash flow thus improving cash and cash equivalents to approximately $15 million at quarter end.
  • On the conference call, management reiterated previous expectations for full-year healthcare revenues to come in between $105 million and $110 million and projected a range of $6.75 million to $8.0 million for the legacy business.
  • Considering near-term execution risks and ongoing profitability issues, Performant Financial Corporation's risk/reward continues to look unfavorable. As a result, investors should avoid the shares or even consider selling existing positions.

Medicare Antragsformular

Hailshadow/iStock via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

More than two years ago, I praised Performant Financial Corporation's ("Performant Financial") decision to

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

