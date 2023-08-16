Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: I'll Follow Ray Dalio And Add More At A 7.78% Yield

Aug. 16, 2023 8:45 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)6 Comments
Summary

  • AT&T's share price continues to decline, but I believe the market is incorrect and that the stock has bottomed.
  • Bridgewater Associates, led by Ray Dalio, started a new position in AT&T, adding 1.98 million shares.
  • AT&T has the ability to generate significant free cash flow and has a manageable debt profile, which supports my bullish stance.

Money on the edge

PM Images

It's 13F season, and I am looking at which positions the largest institutions, and hedge funds are moving in and out of. Just because an institution, hedge fund, CNBC commentator, or Seeking Alpha contributor is bullish or bearish on a company doesn't mean they

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Comments (6)

33143342
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (28)
So many better opportunities out there. Why would anyone want to be in this?
s
stevensamuels
Today, 8:58 AM
Premium
Comments (10)
Ray Dalio? Is he even with bridges yet still? And if so do you think he was involved in purchase?
M
Mickey01
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (550)
Yes- 'T' is making 'steady progress' - just that investors have heard 'patience' too many times. I regard the 'lead' thing just as management said 'sensationalist journalism'!
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 8:55 AM
Premium
Comments (9.68K)
Appreciate your update.. I just wish they have more wiggle room on all this debt free cash flow etc.. they really have nothing left to sell off. You thesis on buybacks makes alot of sense to lower the dividend payments but they can't afford it in my opinion. If FCF gets to $20 billion from 1% growth and cutting $2-3 billion a year in expenses that would help! I will collect my dividend and see what happens my cost is a little under $17.
jakeelwood5 profile picture
jakeelwood5
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (1.74K)
Once T stock starts rising in price, the numerous shareholders who are fed up with T will sell, keeping the stock down for a long time.
The surprise move of T completely dumping WB and the cutting of the dividend, doomed any hope of positive thoughts about T management.
J
JoeMonte
Today, 8:53 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.54K)
Excellent summary Steve!
