Investment Thesis

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), despite being a notable entity in the Medicare Advantage 'MA' sector, raises questions regarding its technology and healthcare delivery. Its strategy of harnessing data analytics to improve patient outcomes while maintaining an open healthcare provider network hasn't been fruitful. The company has struggled to expand geographically, and management's missteps have resulted in significant shareholder losses.

The lack of management expertise in the complicated insurance sector significantly outweighs the US demographic trends manifested in an aging population.

Broken Promise

Founded in 2014, CLOV aimed to capitalize on the shifts from the 2010 Affordable Care Act 'ACA'. Their strategy was rooted in the belief that their digital-first approach would provide an edge against established peers, who might stumble in the evolving landscape. By 2020, their IPO investor pitch was clear: as older firms struggle to adapt, a nimble, tech-savvy CLOV could deliver services more cost-effectively.

However, the anticipated disruption panned out differently than planned. Established market leaders such as Humana (HUM) and UnitedHealth (UNH) demonstrated surprising agility, swiftly adapting to the ACA-driven changes, and maintaining their stronghold, leaving CLOV largely overshadowed.

Strategically, this was the first misstep of the industry newcomer.

Narrow Tech Moat

After the IPO, CLOV centered its growth strategy around the Direct Contracting program, which allowed it to bring Traditional Medicare Patients covered by the CMS to their privately managed healthcare plans. This shift involved minimal acquisition costs. How? The CMS effectively handed these patients to CLOV, sidestepping the traditional acquisition process. On April 2021, CLOV received over 200,000 patients through this method overnight, more than double the number of the member base it accumulated over the previous seven years.

While this approach raised eyebrows regarding patient autonomy and ethics, given the lack of patient choice in the transition, it's essential to note a mitigating factor. Any Medicare contractor, CLOV included, must adhere to stringent service standards, ensuring they offer services on par with, if not superior to, those provided by government-managed Medicare.

By 2022, CLOV became the largest participant in the Direct Contracting business, an eye-raising feat given its short market history and micro-cap status.

Author's estimates

CLOV's aggressive participation in the Direct Contracting segment was the second strategic mistake it made.

Big Ego. Clover Assistant

CLOV banked on their Clover Assistant 'CA' digital platform to streamline costs, sidestepping in-depth market studies common among traditional insurers. The plan was that CA, as a digital tool, could universally slash costs, no matter the patient's location or healthcare provider. The CMS wired the cash for patient's premiums to CLOV, but the promised cost reductions fell short, casting doubts on CA's effectiveness.

Author's estimates

After years of preaching patience, CLOV management finally cut back nearly two-thirds of its Direct Contracting portfolio earlier this year. CLOV's growth strategy now focuses on increasing penetration in regions it already operates. Nonetheless, this strategy is yet to bear fruit. Last enrolment season - between October 15 and December 7 of each year - CLOV added zero new members. In fact, it lost 5000 members.

Author's estimates

Management continues to tout CA. One pitch almost repeated each quarter is that patients under CA have fewer Medical Cost Ratios than those not covered by CA. Given the failure of CLOV to scale CA out of New Jersey, which contributes to more than 80% of revenue and member count, investors should ask whether the MCR ratio difference stems from causation or correlation.

Q2 Results are good. Too good.

CLOV Medical Cost Ratio 'MCR', in its Medicare Advantage segment (as opposed to its Direct-Contracting), shows a welcomed downward trajectory, as shown below.

Author's estimates

This consistent decline indicates that CLOV has been increasingly efficient in managing its medical expenses relative to the premium it receives from the CMS. Q2 MCR stood at an eye-raising 77%, a record low for CLOV.

However, there is a catch.

First, Q2 77% MCR is alarmingly low. Benchmarking it against the industry norm, which gravitates around 80% - 85%, it's evident that maintaining such a rate could mean risking service quality compared to peers. CLOV flagship Medicare plan currently sits at a 3.5-star rating, only average, especially when compared against top-tier competitors who regularly score four starts on most of their plans. A dip in this rating can significantly dent investor confidence.

This year's improvement in MCR is partially attributed to the benefits of a half-star rating upgrade by the CMS granted in 2021, which comes with financial incentives that kicked in this year. However, part of this progress comes from management's recent tweaks in its plans to cut costs. I expected this to happen, but now that it has, one can't help but wonder if these tweaks will impact the star rating.

Second, the ACA isn't just a guideline, it's the law. For firms like CLOV, the MCR can't drop below 85%. If CLOV's 77% MCR persists, they'll be forced to return the money back to the CMS.

Finally, CLOV's recent MCR came out as a surprise. A few months ago, management forecasted an 87% to 89% MCR range. The gap between forecasted and actual MCR is huge, casting a shadow over the effectiveness of CLOV's digital predictive models.

Summary

CLOV investors should consider diversification in light of CLOV's historical challenges, particularly struggles with geographical expansion and over-reliance on New Jersey revenues. Given concerns about the Clover Assistance platform, the company's aggressive cost reductions that could affect service quality, and an MCR that doesn't align with ACA standards, continuous monitoring of management decisions and regulatory implications is crucial. The recent inconsistency between CLOV's forecasted and actual MCR also warrants a critical evaluation of their predictive models.