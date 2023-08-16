Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Analyzing 13Fs: Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management Q2 Update

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
970 Followers

Summary

  • Michael Burry closed out most of his Q1 positions in the second quarter, reducing positions in Signet Jewelers, Liberty Latin America, and New York Community Bancorp.
  • Burry more than doubled his position in The RealReal Inc. and added shares of The GEO Group.
  • Burry purchased a substantial number of put contracts on the S&P 500 ETF and the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF and added new positions in Expedia Group, MGM Resorts International, Generac Holdings, and CVS Health Corporation.

"The Big Short" New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Astrid Stawiarz

In today's article, we bring you the latest update in our recurring series based on analyzing 13F filings and the latest moves of some of the world's most renowned funds and asset managers. Our original article on the

This article was written by

Quiver Quantitative profile picture
Quiver Quantitative
970 Followers
Quiver is bridging the information gap between retail investors and Wall Street, by making high-quality alternative data accessible to everyone. Alternative data is a term used to describe anything outside of traditional financial data that can be used to find unique insights into a company’s operations and performance trends. Increasingly, these types of data are sought by investors as a valuable source of timely information to aid in investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Redneck_Capital profile picture
Redneck_Capital
Today, 6:13 AM
Comments (80)
That boy ain't right
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.