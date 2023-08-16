Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aya Gold & Silver: Quality Silver Producer In Morocco

Aug. 16, 2023 5:38 AM ETAya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA:CA), AYASF2 Comments
Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
5.18K Followers

Summary

  • Aya Gold & Silver is a small silver producer in Morocco, but is ramping up production to become a mid-tier producer.
  • The company has a strong management team and a high number of insiders, making it an attractive investment.
  • Aya has a large silver deposit at its Zgounder mine and is drilling a second project (Boumadine) with potential for another large silver discovery.

Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

Introduction

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCQX:AYASF) is small silver producer in Morocco. However, they are ramping up production to become a mid-tier producer. Plus, they are drilling a second project (Boumadine) that appears to be another large silver discovery.

This article was written by

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
5.18K Followers
Owner of www.goldstockdata.com. Author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks (available on Amazon). Expert on gold and silver mining stocks. A frequent guest on investment podcasts, with a large following on Twitter (currently 32K followers). Plus, my own Youtube channel. Website: https://www.goldstockdata.com.Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonDurrettYoutube: https://t.co/TKA05E3Gsr?amp=1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AYASF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
Jan Blanckaert
Today, 5:57 AM
Premium
Comments (2.18K)
Assuming silver at 75 $ in 3-5 years is like buying a lottery ticket and hoping to win 10 $ with a 1$ ticket
c
canyonlight
Today, 5:53 AM
Premium
Comments (31)
Thank you Don. Hoping Morocco is more stable than Niger.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.