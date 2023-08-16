Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TC Energy: A High Yield And Growing Dividend Pipeline Play

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TC Energy has experienced a significant drop in share price, which has made it look incredibly cheap.
  • The company is undergoing changes, including sales and a split into two separate entities.
  • Despite the challenges, TC Energy is expected to see growth in EBITDA and dividends, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

Written by Nick Ackerman.

TC Energy Corp. (NYSE:TRP) has certainly been struggling lately with a significant drop in their share price. In fact, it hasn't only been a recent struggle but more in the last year, as shares are down

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investor's income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
3.38K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities provides high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investor's income even further.

-----

Who are we?

Nick Ackerman is the lead author for Cash Builder Opportunities. Nick is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 12 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. His specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long-term financial goals.


Stanford Chemist is a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a strong and passionate interest in investing. His members appreciate the analytical and agenda-free insight and analysis that he brings to investments. He has developed his own metrics and tools for understanding closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds and how to profit from them and will seek to apply the same logical principles to Cash Builder Opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRP, DTM, DTE, EPD, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

o
outlook69
Today, 7:18 AM
Premium
Comments (278)
Why invest in yesterdays technology? Lean forward.
G-money1 profile picture
G-money1
Today, 6:52 AM
Premium
Comments (69)
TRP had been on my watch list until they decided to split the company in two. Now I'm no longer interested and I think many others are having the same feelings. Why would I want to hold two smaller yielding companies to get the same yield I could get with one, and a Canadian company that I would have to hold in my Roth to avoid the tax. Just because the board says it will be better in the end, doesn't make it true. I'll pass. Long WMB and OKE
G
m
murrskoka
Today, 6:34 AM
Premium
Comments (432)
Recently added to my position …it’s a steal at these levels. Coastal Gaslink will be gold once it enters service later this year or early next year. Also holding ENB and Altagas.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.