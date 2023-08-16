Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sea Limited: Doubling Down Opportunity From 'Historic Plunge'

Aug. 16, 2023 9:00 AM ETSea Limited (SE)3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sea Limited investors endured a torrid 'historic plunge,' as SE fell nearly 29% yesterday, wiping out a quarter of CEO Forrest Li's wealth.
  • While the earnings report didn't seem that bad, investors were concerned about the company's renewed focus on taking on TikTok.
  • As such, Sea Limited's push toward sustainability profitability could be extended, which wasn't denied by management when analysts pressed for clarity in the earnings call.
  • However, I also assessed that yesterday's steep selloff took us back to November 2022 support levels. SE could bottom out from here with selling exhaustion.
  • I make the case for why I decided to buy aggressively at yesterday's session lows. If you have been waiting to buy more, make full use of the steep selloff.
Bear Market

DNY59

Bloomberg called it a "historic tumble," as Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) investors saw its stock close nearly 29% below its previous day's session. It also reportedly wiped out a quarter of CEO Forrest Li's wealth. Weak holders who didn't anticipate

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:18 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.95K)
I have not studied SE as much as you, and I respect your research and analysis, but this seems to be what I regard as a "Battleground Stock", and I generally abhor such situations although I have inadvertently ended up owning some of these myself. VTRS and TGT come readily to mind as my own cross to bear, and I am sticking with those as you appear to be sticking with SE. In my defense, I am keeping troubled stocks that pay significant dividends and trade at relatively low multiples of earnings. You might get a dead cat bounce in SE after the gaggle of sell-side analysts have published all of their downgrades today. But other than a dead cat bounce, I don't see Sea (see what I did here?) as a stock that warrants inclusion in my long term portfolio. Sorry. I do appreciate your articles that regularly and reliably offer interesting ideas for our consideration.
RJMC profile picture
RJMC
Today, 9:11 AM
Premium
Comments (1.08K)
How low will SE go before bottoming?
N
Natturner1966
Today, 9:10 AM
Premium
Comments (2.96K)
$39 in premarket. $38 is support from 3/2020.
