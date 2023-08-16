Sam Edwards/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is navigating a unique environment as the commodities space has been highly volatile in 2023. In spite of beating expectations for the second quarter, the revenue estimates for MP Materials have been lowered by Wall Street yet again. But let's see why this might not be a terrible time to buy shares.

Revenue & earnings

The first thing that we need to address is the severe drop in revenue. Although the amount of rare oxide sold remained flat on a year-over-year basis, the revenue dropped a staggering 55% after the price for Neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) crumbled:

While this can never be a good sign for investors, the reason why MP Materials' revenue is down a staggering 55% YoY in Q2 of 2023 is because of the global commodity prices:

I believe this has nothing to do with MP's execution and everything to do with the global macroeconomic environment. MP's revenue is directly correlated to the price of NdPr. Moreover, this is not related to the NdPr specifically as other commodities saw the sharpest drop in price since the pandemic started. For industrial metals specifically (ex: nickel, copper etc), supply concerns are the biggest issue, particularly as more NdPr demand is driven by electric vehicles. We can see year-over-year price decreases for most of the commodities with a significant 43% drop for Neodymium:

Rare earth metals and especially NdPr prices depend mostly on China and it seems like the domestic consumption there is recovering slower than expected. China reported a 0.3% year-over-year drop in consumer prices in July as the CPI is now in deflation territory. This comes as a result of lackluster domestic demand as some economists now warn of the risk of deflation which might persuade the Chinese government to intervene to stimulate the demand.

Moreover, China's Industrial Production grew below expectations in July (3.7% vs 4.4% estimated growth) due to softer rises in manufacturing activity (3.9% vs 4.8%) and mining output (1.3% vs 1.5%).

While for some companies the commodities prices drop has been a tailwind (for instance batteries for electric vehicles became a tad cheaper as a result of the price dropping), for MP Materials it is a severe headwind. Being a commodity-related business, MP Materials suffers in the short-term as its revenues are entirely tied up to the price of NdPr. Moreover, the same thing applies to other mining companies like Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) for which we saw a significant cut in the revenue estimates as well:

So, what can MP Materials do to navigate this volatile period?

The best way for MP Materials to reduce the negative effect of volatility is to use its operating leverage. Leverage means keeping the fixed costs (also called preproduction costs) constant as the volume of production increases. And looking at MP's costs per MT we can see that's a playbook example of operating leverage:

However, since some of the fixed costs are related to Stage II headcount which doesn't yet provide any revenue for MP, let's see the production costs related strictly to Stage I:

As a result of its incredible operating leverage, MP Materials managed to keep its margins high even in a period of turmoil with adjusted EBITDA remaining above 40%:

Free Cash Flow & Capital Investments

Free cash flow is critical for any business, especially for a capital-intensive business like MP Materials. The company aims to invest around $300 million in capital investments in 2023 and generating free cash flow from Stage I is a good way of financing this endeavor. Mp Materials generated only around $10 million in free cash flow in Q2, which represented a sudden drop but it was lower than usual because of a one-time expense of $23.6 million paid in taxes:

While MP Materials still generates free cash-flow, the company also has a really solid cash position with more than $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents so I believe that Mp Materials won't have any difficulty financing its heavy capital investments that will generate significant growth once Stages II and III are up and running.

Operational summary

"We have officially started production of separated rare earth at Mountain Pass. We still have a lot of work to do to get each circuit to operate reliably and ramp up production volumes, but the chemistry and separation processes are working as expected." MP Materials' CEO, August 2023

Stage II is already up and running starting since the first half of 2023. As a reminder, stage II is for refining, which means separating the rare earth materials into individual oxides while Stage III is for creating permanent magnets:

Stage II represents new revenue streams for MP as we've recently seen a partnership with Japanese company Sumitomo Corporation for delivering refined NdPr as Japan is the largest manufacturer of neodymium magnets outside of China. MP Materials expects to recognize significant revenue from Stage II starting with the first quarter of 2024.

So why am I buying MP Materials here?

Before deciding if I should stick with a stock during a period of underperformance, I try to revisit the main drivers for the stock. There are mainly 2 to 3 drivers that will decide the performance of a stock. For MP Materials I see as the most important factor the transition towards electric transportation which in my opinion is stronger than ever. Although for now electric vehicles only represent around 25% of the demand for NdPr, the growth of consumer electronics, drones and even robots will spur the demand for NdPr. Moreover, MP benefits from another unique factor related to the geopolitics and the high demand for raw materials, in conjunction with a supply mostly concentrated in China.

MP Materials' execution has been solid (proven by the stage I margins and free cash flows) and its continuous investments will yield significant growth in the future. I realize that the commodities pricing hasn't helped MP Materials at all. I understand that lower earnings per share will drive the stock price down as the stock becomes more expensive and that this is a cyclical business but I am willing to add on weakness as this might be a great time to accumulate some shares in the next rare earth materials western leader.

Risks

Firstly, the commodity risk price is already obvious by now. As I stated before, this is clearly the biggest risk for MP Materials. As we've seen recently MP's revenue is directly correlated to the price of NdPr so a volatile environment because of weaker global demand might impact the stock in the next 12 months. Secondly, if a recession materializes the overall demand will drop and MP Materials' stock will definitely suffer. Lastly, this is a cyclical business and it would be safer to buy the stock once signs of a recovery in demand are evident.

Valuation

Mp Materials just became more expensive after management said they expect around a 10% lower price for NdPr in the third quarter. Analysts cut their estimates as the revenue expected is now around $250 million for full year 2023, down from $331 million.

As a result of lower estimates, MP's Enterprise Value / EBITDA ratio grew from around 18X to more than 37X. This means that MP Materials just became twice more expensive because of lower expected EBITDA.

Technical analysis

In spite of the lower estimates and the stock becoming twice more expensive, the market reacted really well as the stock trades now in a channel between the $20 to $24 price range. Oftentimes this is a good signal for the market's expectations are and I believe that MP Materials' future growth plans have been received really well by the market following the second quarter earnings report.

Usually, channels can spur strong moves. However, the overall trend remains downwards which means that adding here is still risky. The $20.5 has been a good short-term support and breaking below it might trigger another drop to $15. Still, I am keen to adding here as I am pretty sure I can never time the market bottom so I believe that staying invested and adding to the best performing businesses is the way to succeed.

Final thoughts

Let me say it one final time for the folks in the back. Buying MP Materials now is a high risk move. But considering Mp Materials' progress for Stages II and III, I believe this might be a good level to add shares. But please be aware that the stock might still go lower as the headwinds from the commodities market might continue throughout 2023. Once again, I am aware of the difficult short-term environment for such a cyclical business but I am confident that the capital investments that MP Materials did will provide substantially more growth than Wall Street anticipates at the moment. I believe that Mp Materials will do very well on the long-term and I'm using this downfall as a way to increase my exposure.