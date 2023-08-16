Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aqua Metals: Questioning Their Ability To Deploy And Scale In Light Of New Stock Offering

Aug. 16, 2023 7:31 AM ETAqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS)
Chimerix Research
Summary

  • We doubt Aqua Metals' ability to deploy and scale its recycling plants within the proposed timeline.
  • The recent $17 million stock offering only provides temporary liquidity and may lead to expensive and dilutive equity raises in the future.
  • The company's history of delays, lack of revenue, and shareholder lawsuits raises concerns about its ability to deliver on its promises.

hand hold the circular economy icon. The concept of eternity, endless and unlimited, circular economy for future growth of business and environment sustainable

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

We seriously question the ability of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to successfully deploy and scale their promised plants at the proposed timeline. The company recently closed a $17 million stock offering of 15 million

Focusing on overlooked opportunities and special situations. We focus in almost any sector but pay particular attention to Biotech and credit-related opportunities. Special situations include restructurings, litigations, bankruptcies, and spin-offs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

