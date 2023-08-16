Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Cidara Therapeutics For The Cloudbreak Platform

Aug. 16, 2023 8:18 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX)4 Comments
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
49 Followers

Summary

  • Cidara Therapeutics has recently gained FDA approval for rezafungin and is now focused on advancing its Cloudbreak platform in oncology and infectious disease indications, which has great potential.
  • Potential revenue from rezafungin, CDTX's partnership-based business model and track record, and the major advantages of Cloudbreak platform all point to major upside potential for CDTX.
  • My recommendation is "Buy" rather than "Strong Buy" because the Cloudbreak platform is still at a very early stage; setbacks are more likely than not and dilution risk is high.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

wildpixel

Overview of the thesis

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) has recently gained FDA approval of rezafungin (an once weekly echinocandin antifungal) for therapeutic use, which however currently has a small target population. Nevertheless, potential further milestone payments and royalties, approval and commercialization in other parts of

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
49 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

no Javascript profile picture
no Javascript
Today, 9:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (96)
There are supposedly very few anti-fungal drugs in development out there…
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
Today, 9:20 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (407)
@no Javascript Personally I am more excited about the cloudbreak platform than rezafungin.
M
MMKK
Today, 8:37 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7)
www.cidara.com/...

Her background in oncology, medical research, drug development, and healthcare policy seems to align well with Cidara's focus on developing DFCs and advancing oncology programs.
Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
Today, 8:39 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (407)
@MMKK Thanks for posting this here (these news came right after approval of my article)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.