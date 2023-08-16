jetcityimage

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is engaged in the distribution of maintenance, repair, and operational (MRO) products and services across a range of regions, including the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and worldwide.

The company is organized into two primary segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. Its product lineup covers safety and security items, equipment for material handling and storage, plumbing and pump equipment, supplies for cleaning and maintenance, as well as hand tools and metalworking equipment.

Furthermore, the company offers services such as inventory management and technical support. Its clientele includes businesses, corporations, governmental entities, and other institutions. Distribution is carried out through sales and service representatives, as well as electronic and ecommerce platforms.

In this analysis, we will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of GWW's financial performance and potential for future growth. Our examination will delve into the company's earnings, profitability, and capacity to generate cash flow. By gaining insights into these critical factors, investors can make a more informed assessment of GWW's attractiveness as a potential investment in the current market.

Performance

GWW has shown consistent growth in both revenue and free cash flow over the past decade. In 2022, the company's revenue reached an impressive $15.2 billion, marking a positive trend in its financial performance. This growth is especially evident when we compare it to the revenue of $9.4 billion in 2013, reflecting a substantial increase of 61.35% over this period.

Data by Stock Analysis

Furthermore, the company's free cash flow has been consistently on the rise, indicating a strong financial position. In 2022, GWW generated a robust free cash flow of $1.1 billion, showcasing a notable increase compared to $714 million in 2013. This translates to a commendable growth of 50.77% in free cash flow over the evaluated years.

Data by Stock Analysis

Additionally, GWW has consistently showcased a robust track record of profitability over the past decade. With an average 10-year return on equity (ROE) of 43.10%, the company has outperformed the sector median ROE of 13.81% by a significant margin. This impressive profitability trend underscores GWW's ability to effectively generate strong returns on shareholders' equity investments, reflecting the company's sound financial management and capacity for sustained growth.

Data by Seeking Alpha

GWW has successfully expanded its revenue and free cash flow along with establishing a strong track record of profitability through a range of strategic initiatives. Notably, the company has made substantial investments in technology, focusing on enhancing its supply chain and customer service capabilities. In the year 2022, over 75% of customer orders being fulfilled through digital channels. This technological advancement has enabled GWW to streamline the delivery process for its extensive portfolio of over 30 million products. As a result, the company's 4.5 million customers have experienced improved efficiency and promptness in product delivery, directly contributing to the uptick in sales performance.

These investments in technology appear to be paying off for GWW. Over the past five years, GWW has demonstrated a notable total return of 113%, showcasing its ability to provide significant value to its investors. In comparison, the S&P 500, a widely used benchmark, achieved a 5-year total return of 70%. GWW's remarkable outperformance over the S&P 500 underscores its potential as an attractive investment, delivering higher returns and potentially indicating the company's effective strategic direction and overall financial strength.

Data by Seeking Alpha

Outlook

Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending in December 2023, GWW is anticipated to achieve an earnings per share (EPS) of $35.94. This forecast reflects a positive year-over-year growth of 21.19%. Additionally, in terms of revenue, the company is projected to reach $16.58 billion by the end of the same period, indicating a YoY growth of 8.88%. These estimates suggest a promising outlook for GWW's earnings performance in 2023, with expectations of continued growth and financial strength. See below for consensus EPS estimates from Seeking Alpha's 'Earnings Estimates' page.

Data by Seeking Alpha

A significant piece of GWW's forward-looking growth strategy revolves around its upcoming plans to expand its infrastructure. Notably, the company is embarking on key initiatives, including the development of a new distribution center covering an expansive 500,000 square feet. This center is strategically positioned in the vicinity of Portland, Oregon, with a clear intention to cater effectively to the demands of customers in the Pacific Northwest region. The facility is slated for opening in 2025.

Moreover, the company is in the active process of implementing plans for three smaller bulk-style distribution centers. These centers are strategically situated in Pennsylvania, Texas, and North Carolina, each anticipated to become operational over the coming quarters. These strategic investments are firmly in line with the company's dedication to efficiently address the escalating needs of its customer base.

By bolstering its distribution network, we believe the company can enhance its service capabilities, upholding industry-leading benchmarks. Ultimately, the overarching objective is to deliver a top-tier experience, placing a strong emphasis on the swift and comprehensive fulfillment of customer orders spanning the entirety of the United States.

However, GWW does faces some risk that may hinder it's future. GWW could face issues like product shortages, tariffs, and rising costs that might affect customer relationships and overall performance. GWW's strengths are its diverse range of products and availability, sourced from various global suppliers, none contributing more than 5% of total purchases.

However, disruptions in supply chains due to things like economic downturns, pandemics, and tariffs could impact GWW's product sources. Moreover, as GWW sources products from around the world, it faces extra risk from longer wait times and global uncertainties. If GWW can't quickly find new sources, it might hurt its inventory, customer relationships, and reputation.

Good relationships with key suppliers are crucial for competitive prices. If GWW can't maintain these, it might impact earnings. GWW also enforces rules for ethical sourcing, focusing on areas like human rights and the environment. Although GWW tries to minimize risks, supplier rule violations could damage trust, causing issues like bad publicity, investigations, recalls, or legal actions that harm GWW's reputation and business.

As mentioned previously, the company's strategic investments in four new distribution centers along with advancements in digital technology tools are expected to play a pivotal role in mitigating these risks. Moreover, GWW maintains a strong emphasis on consistently enhancing the customer experience, boosting productivity, and streamlining cost structures. The company's dedicated investments in digital marketing, technology, and supply chain infrastructure underscore its commitment to generating sustained returns for shareholders over the long term.

Valuation

To assess GWW's intrinsic value, a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis is employed. Beginning with GWW's initial free cash flow of $1.07 billion, an initial growth rate of 21.19% is applied for 2023, followed by growth rates of 7.17% for 2024 and 6.84% for 2025, based on the average analyst estimates of GWW's earnings growth over the forthcoming years.

For the subsequent phase, the historical compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue and free cash flow over the past ten years is considered, which is 4.55% and will be utilized for years 5 to 10.

Employing a discount rate of 10%, representative of the market's average return with dividends reinvested, along with a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, GWW's intrinsic value is calculated to be $406. This analysis suggests that GWW's current market price might be significantly over valued. The total return implied by this valuation is approximately -43.23%.

Author's Work

Takeaway

In summary, GWW's financial performance showcases consistent growth in revenue and free cash flow, demonstrating its stability and strong position in the market. The company has also established a track record of profitability, with an average 10-year return on equity significantly surpassing sector medians.

The company's strategic investments in technology, distribution centers, and customer experience enhancements have contributed to its impressive total return of 113% over the past five years, outperforming the S&P 500's return of 70%.

Looking ahead to 2023, GWW is expected to exhibit continued growth, with projected earnings per share and revenue reflecting positive year-over-year gains.

While GWW's expansion plans and strategic investments bode well for its future, there are potential risks related to product shortages, rising costs, and supply chain disruptions. However, the company's proactive approach to risk mitigation through technology investments and ethical sourcing standards helps to alleviate these concerns.

In terms of valuation, a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis suggests GWW's intrinsic value to be $406, signaling a potential overvaluation of the stock. Despite this, considering the company's strong financial performance, growth strategies, and potential earnings, investors may find value in holding onto GWW shares, given its current share price valuation.