Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fate Therapeutics: Not Now, Maybe Never?

Aug. 16, 2023 9:05 AM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)OPHLF, OPHLY
Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
170 Followers

Summary

  • Fate Therapeutics is a cell therapy company focused on CAR-T and NK cells for autoimmune diseases and cancer.
  • Their product candidates are still in early clinical trials or preclinical stages, making their path forward uncertain.
  • The company has a large cash position but is burning through it quickly, and their stock is considered speculative and not recommended for investment.

A pair of male hands surrounding a crystal ball. 3d render

M-A-U/iStock via Getty Images

Top-Line Summary

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is a cell therapy company attempting to harness CAR-T and NK cells to fight autoimmune diseases and cancer. After a skid lasting almost 2 years from highs of $110 a share, it remains

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
170 Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.