Fusion Fuel Green: Buying The Steep Selloff, But Cautiously (Rating Upgrade)

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.39K Followers

Summary

  • EU must aggressively pursue green energy due to strained Russia-EU trade relationship.
  • Fusion Fuel is a startup producing solar-powered hydrolysis units, with its low unit costs potentially allowing for a broader market, beyond large-scale producers.
  • Fusion Fuel recorded revenues of 582,000 euros and aims to earn 25 million euros this year, with potential for exponential growth.

Close up earth on nature background with icon H2 Fuel Modern Manufacturing. Hydrogen green clean ecological energy. Hydrogen Industry Concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

Investment thesis: With the Russia-EU business and trade relationship seemingly ruptured for good, the EU now has no choice but to aggressively pursue a path of green energy production and utilization, which it can rely on as a domestic source

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HTOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
daviry2367
Today, 9:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.75K)
This company spouts one lie after another in regards to revenue. Take it from me I am massively underwater. Shame on me for managing the position very poorly.

Put in a stop if you take the plunge. If their technology actually works this will be a nice plus for your account and society. I got real doubts.
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
Today, 9:42 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.68K)
@daviry2367 Thank you for your comment. It certainly has been a wild ride, which is not unexpected for a pre-revenue company, which is what it was till this year. I am keeping this investment at roughly 1% of my portfolio, so no matter what, it will not be a significant hit in a worst-case scenario. It will also not have an outsized positive effect in a best-case scenario either. I identified this company after I concluded that the EU will likely have no choice but to go all in on green hydrogen. While it is far more risky, compared with other major green hydrogen players emerging, like Shel, I like the fact that it does not come in with prior baggage. But yes, you are right, it can certainly end in disappointment, and clearly it already did for many investors.
