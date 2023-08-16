Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar's Rally Pauses Near Key Levels

Summary

  • The US dollar is trading with a slightly heavier tone, stalling in front of key levels against the yen and yuan.
  • Sterling has extended gains after wage figures and CPI data, while the dollar is softer against most emerging market currencies.
  • Asian markets are lower, European markets are mixed, and benchmark 10-year rates are mostly lower. Gold is steady, while crude oil is nursing losses.

Trading charts background

da-kuk

Overview

The US dollar is trading with a slightly heavier tone in the European morning. It has stalled in front of JPY145.90, where the BOJ intervened last September and ahead of CNY7.30, which some observers think Chinese officials are defending. We are

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

