Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sprouts Farmers Market: New Store Format Will Increase ROIC

Aug. 16, 2023 9:17 AM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)ACI, KR
Tomas Riba profile picture
Tomas Riba
44 Followers

Summary

  • The new store format which now represents less than 10% of total stores could reduce costs per store and increase ROIC.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market has some negative aspects, like low skin in the game from management and operating in a competitive industry.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market is reducing its outstanding shares at a fast pace and increasing margins could expand valuation multiples.

Frescos de frutas y verduras

AlexRaths/iStock via Getty Images

I have been following Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) for a few years now since I believe it is in my circle of competence and got some knowledge of supplying supermarkets with olives and olive

This article was written by

Tomas Riba profile picture
Tomas Riba
44 Followers
My passion for financial markets started at a young age and have been investing since 2006.Later on, I studied Economics and started working as a buy-side equity research analyst. After studying for a Master’s Degree in Economic Analysis and working as an accountant, got promoted to CFO for a holding company that operated in pharma, medical devices, textiles, food industry, and real estate.Working as CFO helped me to understand the ins and outs of a company from the management perspective. Also learned some accounting tricks that are not taught at university, which now help me to deep dive into the accounting of the companies.My mission is to identify quality companies with competitive advantage that can compound their cash flow exponentially and are trading at a fair price. I look for profitable businesses, operating in a growing sector, with high returns on capital, expanding margins, low debt, and management with skin in the game. I wish to provide my readers with a deep analysis where I explain the company's business model, the dynamics of the market, competition, financials, and management. Furthermore, I apply different valuation measures (multiples and DCF) and qualitative analysis to determine expected growth and give readers a competitive advantage. Even if I look for the most recent developments, my investing approach is focused on the long-term in companies that can deploy capital at high ROIC for some years ahead.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SFM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.