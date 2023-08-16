Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Disagree With Buffett Buying Lennar And D.R. Horton

Aug. 16, 2023 9:23 AM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), LEN
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing reveals that Warren Buffett has added homebuilders to his portfolio.
  • Despite high mortgage rates, homebuilders have been performing well and outperforming the S&P 500.
  • I dislike the current risk/reward, as margins are under pressure, building permits are contracting, and economic risks are elevated.
Introduction

It's 13F time again!

The Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") Form 13F is a quarterly report that institutional investment managers with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file.

While we're dealing with lagging info (funds

Leo Nelissen
Comments (12)

Karl Glazier profile picture
Karl Glazier
Today, 10:50 AM
Premium
Comments (846)
The public builders are gaining market share every year. That's the growth story. Because the can build more efficiently than small builders.
DKnewb profile picture
DKnewb
Today, 10:43 AM
Premium
Comments (961)
I tend to agree, Leo. As an investment I would consider these names to be near the top of their cycle. In the same time frame buffet is making huge T bill buys. So what does that say about their overall investment strategy? Is this just race horse money?
On the other hand, Berkshire has been getting involved in residential real estate and residential real estate development since the early 2000's. You have to dig through layers of shell companies to find the connection, but it's there. Maybe he's looking to build a controlling interest in one or more to vertically integrate his residential real estate business.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:46 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.26K)
@DKnewb I can imagine a scenario where he aggressively buys them if they decline. If rates fall and employment is high, I think we'll see increased direct selling to mega landlords to accelerate the rent culture. People have told me Berkshire wants a bigger piece of that
T
Triple O.G. Investments
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (2.16K)
We laugh tat you critisizing the mighty Sir Dr. Warren Buffet. Whats your CAGR total return over the last thirty years? Yeah, thats what we thought.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:31 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.26K)
@Triple O.G. Investments It amuses me that a slight disagreement on one topic triggers people.

Why?

I don't get it.
Fuji Investment Corporation profile picture
Fuji Investment Corporation
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (97)
We all know that’s not Buffett. Maybe Ted.
Three Wood Capital profile picture
Three Wood Capital
Today, 10:18 AM
Analyst
Comments (313)
@Fuji Investment Corporation definitely Weschler investments. He seems to stay close to all of the “home” biz, RH was likely him as well.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.95K)
And I agree with you based upon my own experience as Chairman of the Board of the third largest home builder in Orlando, FL during the early 1980s in a rising interest rate and inflationary environment similar to what we are experiencing now. On the positive side, lower inventories and ongoing demand enables builders to turn over their capital more quickly.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:23 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.26K)
@ndardick Great comment, thank you!

ING just reported that home prices are an increasing issue for the Fed. I think the Fed may go too far, triggering a domino effect.
M
Mr Bad Example
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (135)
Yet, Berkshire did not buy BZH.
Comparing Beazer to Lennar and Horton might illuminate what Buffer is after.
o
old maid
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (2.44K)
i am sure buffett is beside himself that you disagree with him.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:34 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.26K)
@old maid I think so too lol.

I respect him a lot. I've based a big part of my research process on his process.
