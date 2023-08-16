JHVEPhoto

Nothing goes a long way towards making investors feel better about a huge acquisition than a $1 billion dollar hit. For Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) that billion-dollar blockbuster is the movie Barbie. There is still likely more good news from this hit to come from additional DVD sales, potential games, and other items. In the meantime, shareholders can enjoy the fact that the company does indeed have some good assets that were acquired.

Management had mentioned that they expected some movies to be good. But as is often the case, there were some disappointments before this movie came along. Investors were wondering if there would ever be a hit movie the way things went for a while.

Then again, management spread the costs of the acquisition over the assets acquired. There was an evaluation process before the accountants made any entries. Therefore, the cost to Warner Bros Discovery was unlikely to be the cash cost of these assets up to the point of acquisition. There was even some write-offs after management reviewed the assets.

Cash Flow

Important to any deleveraging process after a big acquisition is the increase in cash flow to get the financial leverage down. This company managed to get good rates on the debt used to acquire the assets. Now it needs to perform to debt market expectations to keep those good rates available.

Warner Bros Discovery Second Quarter 2023, Free Cash Flow Calculation (Warner Bros Discovery Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Cash flow already showed a huge improvement over the previous fiscal year. Note that cash flow improved even with some movie bombs and other issues that appear to be important. At least part of that was due to a lack of acquisition related costs (both before and after the acquisition there is costs). But more importantly, the rightsizing of the operation is now over with. All the housecleaning was just beginning last year at this time. Therefore, there are not continuing one-time costs. From here on in, any adjustments that result in one-time costs should be a lot less significant than was the case in the previous fiscal year.

Moving forward, cutting can only get the new owner so far. Sooner or later the acquired assets have to "pull their own weight". The success of the movie is showing that at least some assets are beginning to show their future potential. That means that the next quarter should show the expected cash flow improvement that includes the benefits of a hit movie.

The "lost in the discussion" was that the acquired assets had such a low level of cash flow that just about any reasonable decision was going to improve overall cash flow. The market has had a lot of worries about "mistakes" made by management with the acquisition. There will be course corrections for sure. But short of a series of major mishaps, it was going to be hard for cash flow to be any less than it was before the acquisition.

Debt

Management has already been working to reduce debt. But that did not keep the market from worrying where the money was coming from. Last year, the acquired assets really did not generate that much cash flow. Whenever that happens, Mr. Market frets that the combination will fail from a lack of cash flow. That is part of what made the second quarter announcement shown above so important. However, the market is aware that more cash flow is needed.

Warner Bros Discovery Debt Structure And Average Debt Cost (Warner Bros Discovery Corporate Earnings Presentation Second Quarter 2023)

It did not matter much to the market that the debt is structured in a way that gives management time to "turn things around". Mr. Market generally wants results immediately or the market begins to assume only bad things. The market is usually impatient that way.

Management has been steadily repurchasing debt while growing cash flow. This attacks the debt ratio (both the top and bottom numbers) in a way that assures very visible improvement.

Before the announcement of the hit movie, management announced a tender offer, as noted in the slide above. What management did not mention is that the pricing of the offer was a discount to the face value. This allows a miscellaneous source of income that could in the future become significant if the discounts persist in the debt market.

The tender reduced the outstanding balance of debt due in 2023 and 2024 to easily manageable amounts. Most, but definitely not all of the debt outstanding was tendered.

Now with the promise of a hit movie, the cash flow already seems to be a lot better for the third quarter. This is likely to have the market focused on still more debt reduction just reviewing the potential movie profits. Sometimes all it takes is something visible like a hit movie for the market to believe that the debt ratio will fall below 4.0 as management states above in the slide.

DTC Is Next

The next obvious beneficiary is going to be the streaming business which is already showing improvement.

Warner Bros Discovery Summary Of DTC Business (Warner Bros Discovery Earnings Conference Call Slides Second Quarter 2023)

The DTC business is already showing big improvement over the previous fiscal year. That improvement began with the last quarter and is continuing with the current quarter. The results may not be quite as good as the previous quarter. But they still show a spectacular improvement.

The accounting here is a bit unusual in that traditional accounting will demand that some costs of the hit movie be allocated to streaming. But the hit movie has already paid for all of the costs before it goes to streaming. Therefore, streaming will show some "paid-off" costs that make the movie more profitable (at reporting time). Really, streaming only incurs the additional costs related to streaming. So streaming is likely to be more profitable than what would be reported if the allocated movie costs go back to the movie profit and loss. It is all based upon how you want to look at it. The DVD sales likewise get a similar treatment.

That means there are still a lot more future profits to be made from this hit movie. It also illustrates why hit movies are so important to a diversified company like this one. This company also has a game division that is way ahead of the competition. So it will be interesting to see any effects of the current hit movie in the game division (and how long those effects last).

Summary

Diversified companies can make money several times from a movie, even if it is not a hit. Disney (DIS) for example just released Haunted Mansion 2. The goal here was to get the movie out so that when the important Halloween season came along, it could be on streaming where it would likely be a hit. Any money garnered before then through the early release would be "icing on the cake". This put the movie ahead of what happened with Hocus Pocus 2 which did not get released to movie theaters first but was a streaming hit anyway.

The movie Barbie, likewise, has a lot of profit possibilities from all the Warner Bros divisions and business associations (partnerships). The profit story from this hit movie is very visible now. But there are a lot more profits to be made in the future from this hit (long after the market tires of the story).

Even movies that did not meet expectations like The Flash can have redemption in other areas of the company. Disney has several of these. The most recent was the original Hocus Pocus movie, which was considered a bomb but is now a classic. One of the major things about franchises is that every prior movie seems to benefit from the latest release to some extent.

Warner Bros Discovery has that to look forward to as it develops some impressive assets "in the vault". There have been worries about future movies throughout the market as technology advances. But there will always be ways to produce a hit movie (or there won't be any movies). Trust the free market to figure it out.

In the meantime, better cash flow for the rest of the fiscal year seems assured. Management guidance now looks better to the market than it did before the movie. There is probably a lot more good news and common stock price appreciation to come.