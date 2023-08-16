Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia: Mixed Outlook From Super Micro Computer And Taiwan Semi Q2 Earnings

Aug. 16, 2023 9:27 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD, SMCI, TSM2 Comments
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's near-term prospects have been called into question, due to the recent mixed earnings reports by Super Micro Computer, its key server assembly supplier, and Taiwan Semiconductor, its foundry supplier.
  • Despite the robust generative AI demand, it appears that Nvidia sales has been gated by supply, with Taiwan Semiconductor preferring to err on the side of caution for its capex/ revenue guidance.
  • Based on the conventional replacement cycle of every four years, Nvidia has been presented with a generational AI opportunity, building upon CEO Jensen Huang's strategic supercomputer gift to OpenAI in 2016.
  • The GH200 Grace Hopper superchip slated for delivery by Q2'24 may also challenge AMD's current sampling of MI300 Accelerators, allowing Nvidia to retain its market-leading GPU share.
  • However, with much of the Nvidia upside potential already pulled forward, it may not be wise to add shares here, since we may see more near-term volatility, depending on how the upcoming earnings call on August 23rd plays out.

Yellow Branching Off or Division Ahead Traffic Sign on Blue Sky

MicroStockHub

Nvidia's Key Partners Are Painting Mixed Signals - The Investment Thesis Appears Inflated Here

We previously covered Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in June 2023, discussing its fiscal Q1 2024 double beats and stellar forward guidance

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.71K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (2)

d
deeminimus
Today, 9:46 AM
Premium
Comments (3.24K)
My thoughts exactly. Thanks
This market is notorius for short term thinking.
I think investors will have a more favorable, but short lived entry point after earnings. Including SMCI
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
Today, 9:57 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.74K)
@deeminimus Thank you for the kind words!
