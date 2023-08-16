Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tower Semiconductor: The Deal Is Dead, A Very Attractive Entry Point (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Tower Semiconductor will continue operations independently after China denied regulatory approval for its acquisition by Intel.
  • Intel will pay Tower Semiconductor $353 million in termination fees, resulting in a one-time cash event.
  • Tower Semiconductor's recent financial results were not the best, but the company's strong financial position and future growth potential make it a good investment opportunity.

Flag of USA and China on a processor, CPU or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US companies have become the latest collateral damage in US - China tech war. US limits, restricts AI chips sales to China.

William_Potter

Investment Thesis

Both companies agreed to part ways since China did not provide regulatory approval on the acquisition, which means that Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) will continue its operations independently. This temporary setback is providing what I believe is

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
686 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSEM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Mak
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (111)
Tower is now trading slightly below where it was beofre the deal was announced. The question I have is what strategic damage was done since March 2022 while Tower planned to become part of Intel rather than planning its own future for the benefit of its organization. In semiconductor manufacturing, losing a year and a half is no small thing, and without any clear buyout candidate other than Intel, and basing this company only on the value of its future cashflows, I'm not sure I see this as particularly compelling at this price. TSEM has a wealth of expertise that will now be much more difficult to monetize, and the $350MM breakup fee (before one accounts for the legal and regulatory expenses that Tower incurred) won't begin to pay for that.
