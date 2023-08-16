Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Google: Eyeing YouTube TV Growth Via NFL Sunday Ticket

Aug. 16, 2023 9:47 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL2 Comments
No Guilt
Summary

  • Alphabet stock trades at a lower valuation than its FAANG peers, indicating lower market confidence in the company's future.
  • Alphabet's cloud revenue growth and profitability, as well as its upcoming NFL season and football package, could be catalysts for a higher stock price.
  • I'm currently rating the stock a hold at $131.83.

Official Wilson NFL ball

by_nicholas

Alphabet trades at a lower valuation than its FAANG peers. I think a simple way of thinking about that is that the market isn't as confident in the future of the company and that the risk adjusted return isn't

Formerly: John Galt. The majority of my capital is invested in Dividend Growth stocks. I also enjoy searching for the next big thing. To grade my investment decisions: I've usually been able to "buy low", but I've often sold out too early. I'm firmly against losing money. I have no problem with building up my portfolio slow and steady. After the 2008 Financial crisis I've been much more macro focused instead of being more of a stock picker. I love a good stock debate, looking at the best bull case, best bear case and picking my side. I believe in doing your own due diligence! I enjoy reading finance/stock market books among other things. Love traveling, and always have my eye out for the next investment idea when at home or abroad.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Who Dat?
Today, 10:36 AM
It's actually a huge turn off for American viewers to have to remember which app to use just to watch NFL. TNF with Prime. SNF with Google. WTF!

I have free YTTV for 3 months because I bought a Pixel 7 Pro. I will not be subscribing to it as I already have Fubo.
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 10:35 AM
"Sunday Ticket Football packages cost between $300 and $489. There are discounts and add ons depending if you own YouTube TV and if you want the Red Zone channel."

Google TV is even better with wide access to many streaming services.
